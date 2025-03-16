Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was killed following an incident at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was killed following an incident at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Supplied

A 14-year-old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter for a fatal stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub last year.

The jury reached a verdict in the case of a 14-year-old accused of the murder of 16-year-old Enere Taana-McLaren at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23 last year this morning.

The jury deliberated for two full days at the Dunedin High Court before breaking for the weekend and coming back today.

He was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Robert Osborne commended the behaviour of the public gallery throughout the trial and asked for their continued respect when the verdict was read.