Teenager found guilty of manslaughter in Dunedin fatal stabbing trial

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was killed following an incident at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Supplied

A 14-year-old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter for a fatal stabbing at the Dunedin bus hub last year.

The jury reached a verdict in the case of a 14-year-old accused of the murder of 16-year-old Enere Taana-McLaren at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23 last year this morning.

The jury deliberated for two full days at the Dunedin High Court before breaking for the weekend and coming back today.

He was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Robert Osborne commended the behaviour of the public gallery throughout the trial and asked for their continued respect when the verdict was read.

Enere Taana-McLaren. Photo / Facebook
The defendant stood in the dock as the verdict was read flanked by Corrections staff.

The defendant, red-eyed, smiled at the jury following the reading of the verdict.

Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was killed after being fatally stabbed at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Ben Tomsett
Defence counsel Anne Stevens KC had argued the stabbing was an act of self-defence, highlighting the accused’s history of trauma and fear of Taana-McLaren.

She told the jury the defendant acted out of a desperate attempt to protect himself and should not be found guilty of murder.

However, Crown prosecutor Richard Smith said the attack was deliberate and intentional, pointing to evidence that the accused had chased Taana-McLaren before delivering the fatal stab wound.

The Crown argued that self-defence was not a credible justification for the accused’s actions.

A sentencing date will be set later this morning.

