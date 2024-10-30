Come on John, let’s see the best of Kiwi in you.

John Mead, Greenlane.

America’s call

It was amusing to read of Simon Wilson’s incredulity that Sir John Key could endorse Trump in the US elections. America comprises 4.2% of the global population but accounts for 25% of the world economy, a truly remarkable outcome. And of the American populace (345 million), apparently 50% or thereabouts of voters support Trump.

Whilst Trump is not my cup of tea, I have to acknowledge Americans probably know a whole lot more about what has driven their remarkable national success than I do.

Steve Reindler, St Heliers.

Truancy horror

Far worse than any Halloween horrors is this headline: ”Chronic truancy hits ‘crisis point’” (NZ Herald, October 30). So shocking to read that more than 80,000 students missed more than three weeks of school in Term 2 this year.

I am now wondering when going to school became optional. Previously at school, we had roll-call and absences were rare. Nobody wanted to miss school and get behind - plus school was where many people met their lifelong friends. Granted, Covid caused a break in many activities, however, by now most people are just relieved to be getting back to their normal routines.

Parents who don’t treat school attendance seriously are setting their children up for failure in later life. The law is that children must attend school until they are 15 – I don’t recall that law being changed.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Evidence AWOL

Your article “Government lumps AT with cost of its speed changes” (NZ Herald, October 30) shows our national leaders flying in the face of all the evidence. On Auckland Transport’s own website, is a report citing reduction in death and major injury in the years of 80kmh versus the five years previous.

The International Transport Forum’s Road Safety Country Profile for New Zealand in 2023 says much the same. More importantly, it notes traffic volumes have returned to pre-Covid levels, but public transport patronage has not. Thus, more people are more vulnerable to speed more often in more places on New Zealand roads.

The Government has an announced objective of zero road deaths or serious injuries by 2050. Sounds a lot like their “predator-free NZ by 2050″ slogan. The first roadkill statistic is unachievable at higher speeds and the second is probably unachievable at lower speeds. There is an irreconcilable dichotomy in that statement somewhere.

Speed kills. More speed kills more.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Race to the bottom

Good news that the Labour Weekend road roll was zero. However, I believe it was blind luck, nothing else.

I drove from Auckland to Taupō return over the long weekend and witnessed the usual appalling New Zealand driving behaviour: tailgating, reckless overtaking and phone use (sometimes all three in one go). This morning on my way to Auckland Airport, I had a ute two inches from my rear bumper.

We like to believe we are the nicest nation on earth. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. With respect to driving, we are some of the least skilled and most inconsiderate I’ve ever encountered (in the context of having driven a lot in the US, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Fiji).

Champak Mehta, Remuera.

Shaky foundations

Is the Government insane? Auckland City Council ratepayers are still paying off the consequences of the Building Act 1991 and the leaky home saga. They want to recreate that environment? (”Govt plans for builders to self-certify low-risk work”, NZ Herald, October 29.)

I believe that the majority of tradesmen are honest, hardworking people, but even they will be tempted by self-certification of deeds done on a bad day. Let’s not talk about “developers” or building companies whose main focus is maximising profits. Let’s not lose sight of the purpose of “standards” in some mad ideological head rush.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.