Salisbury Park in Auckland's Herne Bay would be affected by Watercare's plan to upgrade the area's sewerage system.

Letter of the week

The big stink over Salisbury Reserve

I was very disappointed but not surprised to see the list of prominent people (HoS, Feb 4) who are objecting to the short-term use of Salisbury Park to enable the efficient laying of drains to stop frequent sewage overflow into the harbour.

Apart from two small corners, one for petanque and one a children’s play area, the rest of the park appears to be open grass only used by dog walkers. The perimeter gardens are unkempt and overgrown with weeds and noxious creepers.

If the locals care for their park as much as they claim, one would expect that they would voluntarily look after the gardens. They are a mess.

The council should be able to complete the drainage work as efficiently as possible. If this means using some of the park for a couple of years so be it.

I presume that the cost will be funded by way of a long-term loan and hope that the residents of Herne Bay and adjoining suburbs utilising the drain will have their rates levied annually for the duration of the loan by an amount sufficient to cover the capital cost plus interest.

Bryan Airey, Waiake.

Coalition cues

I agree with your correspondent Bruce Tubb (HoS, Feb 4) re the pathetic performance of some inexperienced new coalition ministers.

I refer specifically to Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, who continues to deny responsibility for documentation she has distributed, including a claim that nicotine harm can be likened to that of caffeine, and that “Big Tobacco is on its knees”.

Having recently seen a friend die from smoking-related disease (his demise is just the tip of the iceberg) I can understand the extreme frustration of New Zealand’s health clinicians, particularly with the imminent repeal of the smoke-free programme which has supported thousands of Kiwis.

Urgent action must be taken immediately on vital issues such as education, health and the appalling rise in the cost of living, which is resulting in poverty and even homelessness for some vulnerable Kiwi families.

Jackie Evans, Rotorua.

Beached as

I read that several Herne Bay residents are opposed to the short-term use of Salisbury Reserve by Watercare, to facilitate the upgrade of sewerage pipes in the area (HoS, Feb 4).

The Auckland Council Safeswim website regularly advises that nearby Herne Bay, Home Bay, Sentinel Rd Beach and Masefield Beach are polluted by sewage after rainfall.

These beaches are then usually unsuitable for swimming for longer periods than other Auckland beaches.

One of the objectors purportedly owns nearby Bayswater and Hobsonville marinas.

You would expect a marina owner to appreciate the value of clean seawater and that most Herne Bay residents would welcome the chance to have their “own” beaches cleaned up?

Jonathan Spencer, Ellerslie.

Fuelling dysfunction

Auckland has raised $780 million since this regional fuel tax was bought in by the Labour Government in 2018 - $341m remains unspent.

The coalition Government is right to remove this tax. It has achieved little if nothing to help the congestion on Auckland roads.

This week I drove from Remuera to New Lynn at 9am. This trip took 50 minutes. The roads were blocked due to empty cycle lanes, empty T3 lanes, hardly used bus lanes and unsynchronised traffic lights.

I am but one of half a million Auckland drivers who have to put up with this frustration every day of the week, not to mention lost productivity.

Wayne Brown is lamenting this decision. I say to him, rather than moaning at central government and slamming the poor motorist with a congestion tax, get some proper planning in place from professional planners (not Auckland Transport), deliver a road map to ratepayers and motorists to give us some glimmer of hope the endless hours spent in cars on Auckland roads may be coming to an end.

John Roberts, Remuera.

Turning turtle

We may have just witnessed the parable of the turtle and the scorpion play out in politics this week.

The turtle and scorpion were faced with a huge incoming flood, and the turtle vowed to bring the scorpion to safety if the scorpion promised not to sting the turtle.

Only in this coalition tale, the turtle perished after being stung by the wily scorpion, who, having spent many years studying and perfecting best practice, scrambled safely ashore with the receding flood waters of the Treaty Principles Bill safely behind him.

I struggle to see a resemblance between Christopher Luxon and a scorpion, but come to think of it, David Seymour does rather have the doleful eyes of a turtle.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Forward thinking

I was frankly delighted to read Paula Bennett’s column (HoS, Feb 4) when she wrote how “we” (I assume she meant the National Government of the day) helped fund a Māori initiative to start a business.

The reason for my delight? What Ms Bennett had articulated was nothing more than socialism in practice.

It’s a pity the current Government and co, with their talk of cutbacks and law repeals, can’t show the same forward thinking.

But we (those of us on the left) live in hope.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Flawed sentencing

I would love to know how it came about that judges started to discount sentences for crimes on the basis of cultural reports.

A man who stabbed a 26-year-old stranger 12 times gets a 5-and-a-half year sentence for manslaughter, but must serve 40 per cent of his sentence before being eligible to apply for parole - meaning he might be out as early as next year.

Cultural reports should be done by forensic psychiatrists within prison and they should form the basis of true rehabilitative plans.

Discounting belittles the heinous nature of crimes committed and ensures criminals feel sorry for themselves, not their victims.

Society needs protection from those with a propensity for random violence.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Give us solutions

Your columnist Shane Te Pou (HoS, Feb 4) is given generous space to inform us about his views on a wide range of topics.

But when he tells me that he attended a “great host” recently in Ngāruawāhia without giving a single useful suggestion towards solving the problems discussed there, I have to wonder about the value of the space you give him.

Shane, give us solutions not angst, and we will get in behind your message.

Otherwise it’s just another year of same old, same old.

Larry Tompkins, Turangi.

Rinse and repeat

Your correspondent Coralie van Camp (HoS, Feb 4) need not worry about the thought that “juice, milk, shampoo and conditioner residue” may “leak through all the paper and cardboard” in her recycle bin. I strongly recommend that she wash such items first.

Then there will be no “residue” apart from a few drops of water.

Victor Rosendale, Laingholm.