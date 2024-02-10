Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Herne Bay residents object to sewerage upgrade; Auckland fuel tax scrapped

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Salisbury Park in Auckland's Herne Bay would be affected by Watercare's plan to upgrade the area's sewerage system.

Letter of the week

The big stink over Salisbury Reserve

I was very disappointed but not surprised to see the list of prominent people (HoS, Feb 4) who are objecting to the short-term use to enable the efficient laying of drains to stop frequent sewage overflow into the harbour.

