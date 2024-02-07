Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to outline steps the Government will take to tick off the remaining items on its 100-day plan, when he fronts for his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Herald.

Most of the 49 items in the Government’s 100-day plan are incomplete, thanks to the summer break taking up a large chunk of the Government’s first 100 days. The Government has a rare four-week sitting block beginning next week, in which it hopes to tick off the rest. The deadline for the plan is the first week of March.

Today, the Government plans to shift the agenda to social policy.

The announcement comes as ministers return from a fiery reception at Waitangi, where debate focused on Act’s Treaty Principles bill.

Luxon also copped criticism for a speech that repeated sections of the speech he delivered to Waitangi last year.

Parts of Luxon’s Waitangi speech were copied word for word from his previous speech in 2023, sparking online criticism of his originality.

Luxon told Three’s AM we will probably be seeing him doing the same speech next year.

“So people can trust us when we say there will be no change to the Treaty,” Luxon said.

“There is a lot of misinformation, a lot of misunderstanding about what our Government thinks about the Treaty.”

He reiterated he only used “extracts” from the previous speech and expects “he will have the exact same message in 2025″.

Luxon refused to back down following the criticism and hinted at reusing other important speeches in the future, such as his Anzac Day speech.

He had “no regrets” about his speech.

On Thursday, the Act Party continued to drive the debate on its Treaty Principles bill, launching a website to spread “facts” about what it was trying to do. Seymour and Act hope to convince their coalition partners to back the bill.

The proposal, to redefine the Treaty principles, is already quite popular; an October Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll found 60 per cent of people supported the idea, compared to 18 per cent who did not. Support for actually having a referendum is far lower; just 45 per cent want to hold a referendum, compared to 25 per cent who oppose the idea.

The bill was promised to Act as part of its coalition agreement with National, but unlike other promises, this promise was only to support the bill as far as the select committee stage.