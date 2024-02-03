Rather than spend his time in government posing divisive, constitutional questions in the murky absence of a singular constitutional document, maybe Seymour ought to try meaningfully addressing the systematic disadvantages in our society. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Two columns ago, I entreated Luxon to attend the hui aa motu hosted by Kiingi Tūheitia at his home marae in Ngāruawāhia. Tellingly, he didn’t but thousands of us did — a mighty host of people from all parts of the nation gathering in good faith and with shared concerns.

I’ve been to many hui but this one was special. The wairua was strong. The crowd was simply massive and included former prime ministers and governor generals, parliamentarians, rangitahi, kaumātua and kuia. Some attendees wore business suits; some attendees wore patches. Most were Māori but also present were our relations from the Pacific, Pākehā and representatives of other cultures within our community.

Everyone seemed focused, justified and measured. We were upset with the rhetoric and policies of the new Coalition Government but were there to organise, not to emote. It was not a place for pageantry or political parlour tricks — we would leave that to the Government.

I left that day feeling resoundingly calm and emboldened. As I have watched the Prime Minister, Winston Peters, and Shane Jones backpedal, obfuscate and forswear the Treaty Principles Bill over the intervening weeks, that feeling has only grown.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead the Government delegation on to the marae at Ratana Pa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We are watching a far uglier version of Kill Bill and it is obvious how it will end: on the floor of a select committee. This is a political hot potato that NZ First and National want to drop at the first opportunity, and with good reason.

My view is that instead of a three-headed taniwha, this Government is - at least on this issue - more of a paper tiger. And the man with his tight grip on the safety scissors, David Seymour, has created an ideological molehill on which to see his ideas die.

He does make it too easy, though. It seems Turangawaewae is not the only marae Seymour has been avoiding.

“There are always people who say I’m not a proper Māori because I don’t go to a marae.” Seymour, who traces his whakapapa back to Ngati Rehia, told Radio Waatea’s Dale Husband last year. He continued, “I don’t think it’s right to tell people they’re wrong about their identity because they don’t live it the same way that you do. I think we need to be a bit more accepting of people and a bit more accepting of difference.”

Right. With you so far, David.

“I did notice that Māori, on average, are disadvantaged.”

Ok. I’m glad you noticed that.

“But …”, there’s always a but, aye? “It’s not only Māori who are disadvantaged … and not all Māori are disadvantaged … so I don’t think we should be looking at disadvantage and categorising people according to race”.

This is a flimsy hook to hang one’s hat on, let alone a policy platform. Have a look through the Coalition’s 100-day plan to see how many points are designed to broadly uplift the disadvantaged. Apparently, you shouldn’t categorise people according to their race, but you can quite easily categorise them according to their income bracket.

It does include this pearler of a policy, sure to make a massive difference in all of our lives: “Starting work to establish a new regulation agency to improve the quality of regulation”.

And who will serve as this great regulator of regulations? David Seymour, of course, who has left himself with a lot of wriggle room for someone who is a stickler for contractual unambiguity.

Don’t get me started on Seymour avoiding Ratana as it is a religious festival but declaring “Jai Sri Ram” (‘Victory to Lord Ram’) in reference to the opening of a Hindu temple last month.

David Seymour is a fierce cheerleader for charter schools but education leaders are concerned. Photo / Dean Purcell

To borrow from Succession, “these are not serious people”. But the issues that they are trying to bring into question are.

The facts of the matter are that a treaty is a legally binding contract made between two parties in international law and a contract cannot be renegotiated on the whim of one of the parties. In the case of the Treaty of Waitangi, the contract was between the Crown and the Rangatira who signed it. This Government is temporary by its very nature, and the Treaty is not. That’s that.

Rather than spend his time in government posing divisive, constitutional questions in the murky absence of a singular constitutional document, maybe Seymour ought to try meaningfully addressing the systematic disadvantages in our society, like he says he intends to.

Until then, leave te Tiriti alone, commemorate the importance of the day with some poise, and let us all get back to improving our lives and our communities — because someone has to, right?

Anyway enjoy Waitangi Day whanau, I’m off to Waitangi, to listen, to have my say and to do something I haven’t done in a while — protest.

“Ko ngā pae tawhiti whaia kia tata, ko ngā pae tata, whakamaua kia tina.” The potential for tomorrow depends on what we do today.