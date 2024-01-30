Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

PM Christopher Luxon’s cunning move on David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill - Editorial

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
David Seymour discusses his thoughts around the Treaty of Waitangi. Video / Whakaata Māori

Editorial:

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s decision to appoint David Seymour as an associate justice minister in charge of Act’s Treaty Principles Bill is an astute move that will go some way towards taking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu