Māori Names should be immediately removed from all government departments, writes Boris Sokratov.

OPINION

I know Simeon Brown, but not that well.

He’s been around politics from a very young age and some might suggest too young. He has a law and commerce degree, been an MP since his mid 20s, and is now in his third term as an MP. At 35, he’s the No 9-ranked minister in the 2023 Parliament.

He has not been a career politician, so at least has real-life work experience.

That’s quite a remarkable achievement for a 35-year-old, and National probably see him as a future prime minister.

That’s why Brown, and the rest of our the newly elected coalition, are 100 per cent right — Māori Names should be immediately removed from all government departments. There should be no, nada, zilch, zero discussion or argument on this matter.

Before the shouts and screams are headed my way, take a breath, because here’s my rationale.

Te reo Māori is a taonga. It is supposed to be nurtured, and treated with dignity and respect. There isn’t a single government department with a positive public brand image — or if there is, I can’t easily recall it, can you?

Oranga Tamariki should revert to Children's Ministry. Photo / RNZ

Mention a government department and most start dry retching. If you don’t believe me, what do the words Oranga Tamariki and Waka Kotahi do to your blood pressure?

Government departments with these names diminish te reo Māori. Their English names are far more appropriate. There is neither dignity nor respect associated with their English descriptions, and continuing to link the beauty and dignity of te reo Māori with the negativity associated with government departments must end.

Having Māori names associated with government departments negatively reinforces the predominantly unhelpful narrative of Māori as defendants, offenders, beneficiary bludgers and much worse, when many Māori are not.

I’d like to know who came up with the idea to associate te reo Māori with government departments. That person was either a marketing genius who wanted to ensure te reo finds its rightful place as a national language, or wanted to portray Māori with societal negativity.

So yes, I want to tautoko (support) Brown and the coalition government on this initiative. Let’s do it with haste. Get it done within the mandatory 100 days.

That’s the conventional timeframe when a new government broom is supposed to firmly impose its authority and sweep clean, because already it appears politicians and bureaucrats in the “English-Only Named Government Departments” seem unwilling to play nicely together.

So let’s make the change quick so te reo Māori is no longer used and abused. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Boris Sokratov says government departments with these names diminish te reo Māori.

Boris Sokratov is a Bulgarian-Māori and has whakapapa to Te Rarawa, Ngāti Haua. He was the producer of the Nutters Club Radio Show. He helped establish Key to Life Charitable Trust, which supports mental health advocate Mike King.



