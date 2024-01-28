Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) from the Poutasi Village of Samoa take to the stage and entertain with their cultural siva at Waitangi Day 2023.

Ngāti Kahungunu believes Waitangi Day commemorations are important because they increase awareness of the Treaty as the founding document of our modern nation and enhance the mana and wellbeing of Kahungunu and the wider community.

We plan to continue to bring Hawke’s Bay’s diverse communities together over kai, cultural performances, music, sports and wānanga workshops.

For the past 23 years Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc has marked the Treaty of Waitangi Day as a place for positive interaction between Ngāti Kahungunu and the wider community by promoting cultural diversity while recognising the role of mana whenua. And we want the event to create an opportunity for the many communities of Hawke’s Bay to come together in celebration of themselves and in commemoration of the Treaty.

With these goals in mind, Ngāti Kahungunu is organising celebrations to cater for the more than 10,000 visitors we expect to join us.

While our event is based in Hastings, our tribal rohe is from Wairoa to Wairarapa and we encourage as many of our iwi members and wider community to attend.

We promote our event as a celebration of our national day and try to offer a wide range of entertainment that caters to everyone.

For those who can’t attend, the event is live-streamed on Facebook to more than 30k viewers.

Local government leaders attend Waitangi Day event 2023 – former deputy chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated the late JB Heperi-Smith, Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Central Hawke’s Bay District Mayor Alex Walker, former MP for Ikaroa Rāwhiti Meka Whaitiri, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Board chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby, and Napier City Council councillor Chad Tareha.

We feel the main reason why our event has a great attendance is that it is free to attend, the venue, Hawke’s Bay Regional Sportspark, has lots of parking, there is a covered stadium with seating and there are a variety of activities available from the free show rides, stage entertainment and a large craft and kai village to explore.

Speeches by local politicians will address the theme of the midday opening ceremony: “What does the Treaty of Waitangi mean to me?”

Celebrations start with the Reggae and Ribs twilight event on Monday, February 5, featuring live reggae music and tasty barbecue delights. The event is a tribute to the music of Bob Marley who sang about justice, spirituality, love and unity. Bands include The Rude Boyz, Red Band, Te Whānau Puoro and songster Hikawera Ferris.

Waimarama Marae Kapa Haka group perform their bracket of waiata ringa to the crowds on Waitangi Day 2023.

Wānanga workshops in a large marquee for 100+ visitors will cover topics including Te Tiriti, health, environment, te reo, education, justice and housing. Included will be updates from the Hui a Motu called by Kingi Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae.

The event also has a focus on promoting and celebrating local talent and there are 15 musicians, bands, kapa haka and cultural troupes that will perform at the two-day event. National feature artists TJ and Huri will perform at 2pm.

Te Rangi Huata is Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated event manager

