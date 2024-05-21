Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers raising a glass to celebrate the end of harvest and one year as a Great Wine Capital. Photo / Richard Brimer

This Thursday, raise a glass of Hawke’s Bay’s finest and join the region in celebrating the first anniversary of its Great Wine Capital status.

Hawke’s Bay was named a Great Wine Capital of the world on 23 May 2023, joining international heavyweights such as Bordeaux, Napa Valley, South Australia and Mendoza.

One year on, and the incredible accolade continues to garner national and international attention, thrusting Hawke’s Bay up the must-visit list for travel agents, writers and visitors alike.

Hamish Saxton, Chief Executive Officer for Hawke’s Bay Tourism, says being a Great Wine Capital is a truly global recognition for the region.

”As more and more regions recognise the value of culinary tourism, Hawke’s Bay’s status as the newest Great Wine Capital of the world is the best evidence yet that we are New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country.

”We invite everyone to join with us this Thursday 23 May in raising a glass of Hawke’s Bay wine to celebrate the first anniversary of the region officially joining the world’s elite wine tourism destinations.”

Armed police arrest man

Armed police arrested a 26-year-old man following initial reports of a family harm matter in Flaxmere around 5.50pm on Monday.

The man has been charged with presenting a firearm at a person and was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

Residents reported road blockages when the arrest was taking place.





Peace activist and ecologist to speak

Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, an ecology scientist and peace activist from Bethlehem University, is visiting Hawke’s Bay this week on a national tour of Aotearoa.

He is speaking this Thursday 23 May at the Taradale Town Hall, Meeanee Rd, Taradale at 7.30pm, followed by a Q and A and refreshments.

A dual citizen of America and Palestine, Mazin advocates for the environment and for restoration of a suffering ecology, and is a voice for peace with justice in the region.







