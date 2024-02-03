Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

There’s a whole lot of grey in being a politician - Paula Bennett

Paula Bennett
By
2 mins to read
What will Waitangi Day bring this year? Photo / Getty Images

What will Waitangi Day bring this year? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

I feel like I often write about the challenges and negatives of being a politician. Whilst all of that is true, the counterfactual also is. As with everything, it just isn’t black and white

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand