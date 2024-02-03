What will Waitangi Day bring this year? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

I feel like I often write about the challenges and negatives of being a politician. Whilst all of that is true, the counterfactual also is. As with everything, it just isn’t black and white – there is a whole lot of grey.

As we are in Waitangi weekend and head towards the day on Tuesday, it is a good time to reflect on our relationships and respect for each other.

One of the most rewarding things I ever did was spend a day at a Marae with the local community up North. I met Jean, who was just a humble incredible woman who had invited me to meet her community and particularly spend time with the kids and young people.

I was blown away. Some funding that we had provided through a programme we had developed was making a huge difference in bringing everyone together and building jobs and business initiatives so that they could be self-sustaining.

There were many examples, but one that particularly stood out was that they were making Māori dolls to be sold as souvenirs. It came from one of them being at an airport and seeing a Māori doll for sale and seeing “made in China” stamped on the bottom.

Horrified, they decided to do something about it. They produced a superior product with mana and authenticity and were selling them. They were building houses on their land to house their kaumatua. They were teaching reading and writing and had opened up the marae for weekend stays for tourists.

Essentially, Jean was just getting on with it. A determined woman who didn’t want the spotlight she subconsciously inspired me for years. I still think WWJD? What would Jean do? The answer is just get on with it.

I am a big believer in settling something that is bugging you so you can move on. If I have had a disagreement, I prefer to front it, own my part and then get on. Holding a grudge makes you bitter and ugly.

Some in our society are making themselves bitter and ugly as they hold onto the past and can’t think of a way to move forward. Wrongs should be righted. People should be able to speak their minds and say their piece.

But at some point WWJD? She would say let’s just get on with it.