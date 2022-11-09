Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: Emergency care, bank profits, police tactics, NorthPort, clothesmakers and fireworks

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
How is attracting more investors to New Zealand going to help someone presenting at an emergency department for urgent care? Photo / Supplied, File

Hospital pass

Christopher Luxon waxes hot on the cost of living. The true cost of living if you’re unfortunate enough to end up in an emergency department requires trained, experienced specialists - doctors, and nurses

