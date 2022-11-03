Letters: Leading the world, emergency housing, parental responsibility and Covid funds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with chief press secretary Andrew Campbell on her visit to Kaiwaiwai Dairies near Featherston to announce farm emission measures. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

World leader

Jamie Mackay calls “BS on the world looking to little old New Zealand to lead the charge” in relation to seeking solutions to accelerating climate change (NZ Herald, November 1). If he consulted history books, he would be well aware that the world indeed has looked to New Zealand for leadership, inspiration, and ideas as to how to make this planet and society better and to mitigate the effects of human destruction and inequality. Some examples: first country in the world to give women the right to vote 1893; major expansion of social housing and family benefit in the 1930s; barring of US nuclear ships into our waters making NZ a nuclear-free country in the 1980s; first country to decriminalise prostitution in 2003; and more recently, the membership of 120 countries, organisations and companies to the Christchurch Call, initiated here, committed to eliminating terrorist and extremist content online. All of the above would, at the time of their implementation, upset and polarised members of the community opposed to change. But that is the nature of change and our only planet does not have time to waste by appeasing modes of production that are hurting our civilizations’ very existence.

Marianne Schultz, Eden Terrace.

Dream homes

Housing first is a human right without which we will all pay the high economic, social and political price as shown in the Herald’s story about the “Family of 13”. It’s time to support the homeless and those in emergency housing as they are people who need permanent safe and affordable homes and support and respect, not prejudice and blame. It’s time for all affected to call on the Government to buy up and continue to build thousands more homes for affordable, permanent state housing now. It’s time to stop the false arguments that this will hurt the poor. The poor have no hope or power to rent or buy a permanent home and very few wishing to be first-home buyers can save because of the extremely high rents inflated by the profiteering and the accommodation grants and guaranteed high motel rents subsidised by the Government.

Anna Lee, Pt Chevalier.

Parent factor

I was interested to read Dr Jarrod Gilbert’s article (NZH, October 31) on targeted welfare assistance. He informs us that government statistics confirm the four main factors determining poor social outcomes are: Oranga Tamariki reported abuse, reliance on a benefit since birth, having a parent in prison or a mother with no formal qualifications. These all reflect on parenting. This knowledge offers potentially helpful opportunities. But first, we have to believe and act on these facts and not just repeat the mantra that “poverty” is the driver of all things bad, with the implication that just supplying people with more money will solve our social problems.

James Woodfine, Bayswater.

Debt recovery

Why does the Government not redirect unspent Covid money, back to the lender from whence it came, and reduce our debt ceiling? Has the Finance Minister forgotten this money did not grow on a tree?

John Ford, Taradale.

Profit cap

National claims that under its tax policy the average person will gain $800 to $1000. That money would come from the country’s revenue, and would mean billions less for public services such as hospitals. If National instead obliged banks to stop making excess profits, the average person would end up with about the same amount. The banks make about 13 per cent profit. ANZ for example, made $2 billion last year. If instead of permitting that excessive profit, National required them to make a reasonable profit – say 6 per cent, ANZ profit would then be one billion. Every single NZ customer of the four Australian banks would benefit in the amount of $1000. That is real money staying in people’s pockets. The result is the same – the average person gaining about $1000 - but the source is totally different. I know which I’d like to see – our money staying in our country instead of going over to Australia to enrich the Aussies. No tax cuts necessary, money staying in the revenue pool to pay for our struggling hospitals and other desperately needed services.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

National leader Christopher Luxon takes an order at McDonalds. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Enduring memorials

I hope Ukraine preserves some of these ghastly and ghostly Russian memorials littered around their sacred land so future tourists can come from all over the world to pay homage to that country’s survival and to see how those callous, invading soldiers desecrated houses, hospitals, and kindergartens. But couldn’t rip the heart out of the defiant defenders.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Double hazard

The arrogance and hypocrisy of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority is breathtaking. it bans evening access to Auckland’s rain-sodden volcanic cones, citing concern for a possible Guy Fawkes fire risk at the same time it is appealing a Court decision that is currently preventing it from cutting down hundreds of valued mature trees on Mt Albert.

Cam Calder, Devonport.

Carrington heritage

It concerns me that ill-informed reporting has led to speculation that the former Carrington Mental Hospital is under threat from proposed intensive residential development on former Unitec land. Irate locals have started a petition to save all of building 1 (the main administration block and associated wings). As a scheduled Heritage 1 listed building it cannot be touched. However, the developers do have consent to remove all “unsympathetic” 20th century additions to this Victorian-era institution (whatever that means?). So for now this building is safe. It remains unclear whether the developers are prepared to upgrade the building to modern building standards including asbestos removal and earthquake strengthening. What this will mean long term for this prized heritage asset is anybody’s guess. Will it be closed down and forgotten about? Hopefully, it won’t share the fate of the former New Lynn Hotel. That building was also heritage-rated but left to rot for decades before finally being demolished as a Health and Safety risk - deemed too expensive to save. A forward-thinking developer should be able to successfully incorporate the former hospital building into their plans.

Jack Dragicevich, Avondale.

Throttled onramp

The southbound on-ramp at Westgate, 9.30am on Tuesday. Over 40 cars backlogged waiting for lights. Little to no traffic on the motorway. Lights at 15-second stop intervals and one second go. Vehicles waiting, frustration, pollution. Get Auckland moving Waka Kotahi, and don’t give us that “we control the lights relative to the overall traffic flow”. Once on the motorway, I travelled in light, fast-moving traffic and exited at Pt Chevalier. Your traffic control staff need to be constantly alert to this problem as vehicles, motors running, going nowhere are becoming a major environmental and commuter cost problem.

Ron Merrick, West Harbour.

Seal of disapproval

About six months ago AT decided to “resurface” Landscape Rd in Mount Eden. Despite this road being a very busy link between Dominion and Mount Eden Rds, the choice of material for the work was so-called chip seal. It should be called “chip no seal” as the majority of the chip came away within a very short time of it being resurfaced. Despite about four sweepings since it was completed, chips are still coming off and lumps of chips covered in sticky black tar end up stuck to my car tyres and to the garage floor on a daily basis. Large areas of the road are now virtually bare of any chip. This must be one of the most sub-standard so-called repairs I have seen in a long time. I know the reason for chip seal is that it is cheaper than proper tarmac but when it does not even last six months and needs multiple revisits by the contractor I think this is a false economy especially given how busy this road is.

Richard Dawn, Mt Eden.

Breakdown law

The decision given for the ordering off and subsequent two-week suspension of Brodie Retallick is incorrect in law. The reason given by the rugby judiciary was: Law 9.20 A player must not charge into a player in ruck or maul. There was neither ruck or maul. There was a breakdown with players off their feet. The Japanese player was bending over an All Black player on the ground and in possession of the ball. The Japanese player was supporting his own body weight on the All Black player and in addition was not allowing that player to play or release the ball as he was entitled to do. Both actions by the Japanese player were penalisable. If the referee had acted promptly the Retallick incident would not have occurred. Retallick can only be penalised within one law: 9.13: must not tackle a player dangerously. The Judiciary ruling must therefore be subject to review.

Warwick Bringans, Taupō.

Short and sweet

On roads

Could National Transport Spokesman Simon Brown be one of the dangers on our roads with his attitude to speed limits? Arthur Amis, Red Beach.

On property

Those who think that a capital gains tax is a good idea might want to consider that, in the current market, property investors would be getting a refund from IRD due to property value drops. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On threats

Do I understand correctly that the quashing of Michael Cruickshank’s conviction has set a precedent - ruling that it is okay to threaten to kill people and direct virulent hate speech at them if one is drunk? Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

On health

Seventy million dollars diverted from health (the nurses that we need) to more consultants to sell the Three Waters Labour story that has already been rejected by a large majority, and capable mayors. Something is rotten in the state of Wellington. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On Twitter

Has Elon Musk killed twitter? You’ll know if Musk lets that other person back in. John Beauregard, Whangārei.

On Jones

Shane Jones’ comment (NZH, Nov. 2) says it all. Pity his leader was responsible for putting the party in that has let this all happen. Cecil Croucher, Mt Eden.

On weather

TVNZ News insists that economic storm clouds are not gathering ... but are “brewing”. Can we expect a rash of inebriated meteorologists? Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

The Premium Debate

$70m from Covid fund fuels Three Waters spend-up

This is another example of the waste in Government spending. I note that $14.6 million was spent on consulting Māori. Labour has a large number of Māori in caucus who were voted in to represent their people’s interests. There are four specific Māori seats so that they can represent their interests in all policy-making. What I do not understand is why money needs to be spent on consultation as well. Are those in Parliament doing their job? If not, then Māori should be electing representatives who are capable. It should not require extra funding. Sandra H.

The word that springs to mind is “duplicitous”. This Government’s sleight-of-hand with money - siphoning off funds to make rich consultants richer and doing it effectively by stealth. What has happened to the projects this money was supposed to kick-start? Very little. Meantime, the money is diverted to try and convince us that a turkey is a goose that will lay golden eggs. John K.

It’s amazing how this Government can keep a straight face while telling porkies. Listening to Grant Robertson this morning saying Three Waters was always a major part of the recovery. If so why didn’t they tell us that in 2020? Surely, that would have been the honest thing to do. But no, only when Three Waters has been fully exposed and the anti opinion hits, does it get shifted into the “recovery” project. Never mind it did not float with local body elections and still doesn’t when an honest alternative is proposed by mayors of big cities in NZ. Storm R.

On Mike Hosking’s Breakfast show this morning, Robertson claimed that spending on Three Waters from the Covid Relief and Recovery Fund (CRRF) “was always out there” (ie. public knowledge = not true) saying that “there are two R’s in CRRF” and that Three Waters comes under the “recovery” aspect of the CRRF. If that were true though, then why did they have to change the rules of the CRRF in December 2020 to allow for spending on Three Waters (and other things)? Furthermore, I am sure that Three Waters was being planned and worked on by this Government before Covid (and hence the CRRF) even arrived? I would suggest that Robertson’s explanation does not hold water (lol). Viv W.