Inflation tactics are all wrong

Two prominent news stories, one ANZ’s record profit and the other of the single mum who may have to abandon her dream of owning a home after a long, arduous journey, are inextricably linked. I understand what the Reserve Bank is trying to do to fight inflation by raising the OCR to dampen consumer spending but it is taking money from the wrong people — those trying to make a start in life with significant debt burdens — and giving it to the wrong people — foreign-owned banks. Baby boomers like me, who have paid off their mortgages and have disposable income are almost entirely untouched by this. Wouldn’t it be better to take the heat out of the economy by having some variable taxation method that targets people doing better and puts the money into the public purse where it can be spent to support the common good? Yes, I know that to some I might sound like a turkey that’s looking forward to Christmas by suggesting this but the current method seems ineffective and unfair. John Christiansen, Mt Albert.

Reserve Bank off mark

Matthew Hooton’s weekly column is always pertinent and last week’s (NZ Herald, October 28) was no different. Mortgage holders will get a walloping but the fault lies with the stupid policies of the Reserve Bank which went too low with interest rates. Now they think the only way to stop inflation is to put them up. Haven’t they heard of holding the line — otherwise it’s like the cat chasing its tail. It’s all happened before — as prices increase, comes the call for wage increases, then businesses put up prices to compensate and so the spiral continues. There will always be people hurt but there has to be a line drawn in the sand; it’s just a matter of whether businesses, banks, workers or the Government have enough fortitude to say enough is enough. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Bucking up healthcare

Public hospitals are under siege as they struggle to meet the growing demand for healthcare needs, elective surgery, etc, and in consequence, the Government is seeking assistance from private hospitals to confront the backlog. It has long been suggested the re-introduction of tax deductibility for personal health insurance costs might be an option, to foster personal responsibility for much of one’s health needs. Increased independence would do much to assist in the expansion of private hospitals, emergency clinics and, in so doing, ease the burden imposed on state hospitals and free up beds in the process. It is compelling for the state to embrace a supportive partner, it cannot “go it alone”. Private-sector healthcare can do much to assist in confronting the current dire situation. P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Too much criticism

It seems we are being led to believe our hospitals are in dire straits. This month, I rang for an ambulance due to chest pain. It arrived within 15 minutes and took me to A&E. I waited in the corridor for maybe half an hour, after being seen by a nurse, for an examination room to become available. I had bloods etc done promptly and repeated a couple of hours later. It was a false alarm and I was sent home four or five hours after admission. I cannot fault how I was treated at A&E. How about some good stories, instead of relentless criticism? Len Cooke, Auckland.

ABs on tough road

If the game against Japan was to showcase an All Blacks revival then they sadly missed the mark. It was a case of one step forward and two steps back. It is hard to believe the All Blacks can play so badly. Wales, Scotland and England will be itching to get at them. The All Blacks’ task will be made even harder with Brodie Retallick due to get a long break for his stupidity. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Career speculation

Grant Robertson gleefully suggested that by doing a shift at McDonald’s, Christopher Luxon was getting work experience for a career change after the next election. Many New Zealanders also have similar hopes regarding our Prime Minister’s recent trip to the Antarctic. Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Hypocrisy claims

Diana Walford (Herald on Sunday, October 30) claims Christopher Luxon is a hypocrite for his McDonald’s shift after National opposed the Fair Pay Agreements (FPA) scheme. Who wouldn’t oppose legislation allowing 10 per cent of workers to decide on negotiations and strikes? How about the hypocrisy of Jacinda Ardern heading to Antarctica on a gas-guzzling C-130 after saying climate change is this generation’s nuclear moment. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

PM’s transport needs

Darren Parton’s cartoon of Jacinda Ardern and her partner stranded on the ice raised a chuckle but the message behind it was not so funny. This is the second time in recent months the PM has needed to seek alternative transport, firstly after the funeral of the Queen when she “hitched” a ride with the Canadians to attend the UN General Assembly, and now with the Italians coming to the rescue. The third time she may not be so lucky. If our Defence Force is unable to provide her with a guaranteed “return ticket” then let us, for goodness sake, hire a private jet and save ourselves the international embarrassment. Rosemary MacKenzie, Rotorua.

Risky territory

Going on a so-called influencer visit to Iran despite warnings is to some degree irresponsible, in that no doubt considerable cost to the country was involved in securing the safety of Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray. It was probably fortunate, as well, given the high profile, influence and deep pockets of Richwhite’s father and one would only hope that all in such a situation would be so treated. But it is good to know that they are now safe and perhaps it is a lesson learned: don’t mess with these places, they are a way different from home and sometimes very dangerous. Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Diesel users cop it

We drove north of Auckland this weekend and took our 4WD diesel vehicle. Typically, we would take our VW Golf GTI but with the state of the roads, the risk is not worth it. Good decision as it transpired, as we hit at least three potholes that would have shredded the low-profile tyres on my VW. However, what we saved on a set of new tyres was counterbalanced to some extent by the cost of diesel being now higher than petrol, then road-user charges on top. Surely, when forced to drive on roads that have more craters than the surface of the moon, it is time to remove the latter for private vehicles. Brent Cooper, Coatesville.

Kiwis lag like cows

The writing is on the wall, spelling out the death knell of combustion vehicles in the EU by 2035. The EU has made legislative headway to unite countries like Germany, which embraced a ban on new combustion vehicle sales in 2016, with more recent joinees like France and the Netherlands. The ban exists under its “Fit for 55″ strategy, which aims to cut greenhouse emissions across its members by 55 per cent by 2030 as compared to 2021 levels. NZ can and should set higher emission and EV goals so we are leaders rather than laggers, and shouldn’t be like our four to six million cows that dawdle daily into milk sheds with bloated udders. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Quakes, crime link?

It is with sadness I see the rise in youth crime that Christchurch, especially, is experiencing — the horrible acts of a group of young people seemingly indifferent to respect for human life. Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers has listed worthy relevant contributing factors. An additional factor needs recognition. These young people are the toddlers, preschoolers and primary-aged children of 11 years ago — the two big earthquakes and all the terrifying aftershocks. The stress it generated in their families and communities was significant. Nurturing the mental-health needs of a generation of children in a quake-stricken city was impossible. Where some children may have desperately needed help, I pray there can now be a way to point to the light. That life is good and beautiful. Eivers correctly lays the responsibility for these crimes on the young people themselves. My heart goes out to the victims and families of their actions. Karina van Schalkwyk, Tauranga.

Short & sweet

On office attack

The PM is upset over the attack on her office and says the incidents are becoming more common. Perhaps she should talk to the police minister and take action on this lunatic spiral of violence. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

On rugby

The All Blacks need to watch the Black Ferns’ match and remember how to play a fast, interesting game. Trish Mahon-Adams, Totara Vale.

Watching the All Blacks made me feel ashamed for my country — not because of the team’s woeful fall from world dominance, but because of the behaviour of the Japanese spectators compared to our home crowds. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

On Wayne Brown

After reading Simon Wilson’s piece (Weekend Herald, October 29), maybe Wayne Brown should read Bruce Cotterill’s book The Best Leaders Don’t Shout. Clive Britton, Hobsonville.

On voting at 16

I assume the idea is to get more people to vote but will it? The plan should be to get more current voters to actually vote. — 16-year-olds will not flock to the booths. Alan Milton, Cambridge.

On Steven Joyce

Who could miss the irony of Steven Joyce criticising the current health system? Gary Ferguson, Epsom.

The Premium Debate

Luxon’s Maccas photo op vs Ardern on ice

Why was the PM ice-bound when she should have stayed at home dealing with domestic crises like living cost, inflation, housing, homeless people, health and other ( endless) well-being issues? David P.

Attempts to criticise Luxon while the PM is on an eco mission in a quadruple engine, gas-guzzling plane on dubious grounds to Antarctica. I mean it’s all just ridiculous. Julian T.

It almost goes without saying that former PM John Key’s trip to the same place in 2013 had enormous relevance for the future of mankind, used no fuel, didn’t impact the climate, included no photo opportunities whatsoever, entailed no grandstanding, and undoubtedly changed the planet for the better. Alfred T.

John Key’s trip has no bearing whatsoever — hardly a person had even heard of climate change 10 years ago. Brad M.

Were you living under a rock 10 years ago? Now these same people are burying their head in the sand. Kevin J.

As a teenager, our daughter started a part-time job at the local post office. It taught her a lot for life: discipline, responsibility, confidence. Now, eight years later, she has a responsible job in a biotech company. These early before/after school jobs give you a lesson for life. Alexander G.

As the problems facing NZ continue to increase the PM increasingly finds somewhere else to be. Michael H.







