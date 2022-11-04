Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Education, politicking, exam cheats, Three Waters, and Gregor Paul

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Former Principals' Federation president Perry Rush has sounded the alarm on declining achievement standards in schools. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Former Principals' Federation president Perry Rush has sounded the alarm on declining achievement standards in schools. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Letter of the week: R McIntyre, St Heliers

The silence over the decades-long fall in our school education results from near the top of the OECD to near the bottom is deafening. This is despite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand