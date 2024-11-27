Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Two critical lessons

Covid has nothing to do with the low standard of students’ achievement at some of our public schools (NZ Herald, November 25).

Problem one is the lack of specialist teachers in many of our public schools. Teachers who are not totally conversant with the subject area will not be passionate and knowledgeable teachers.

Problem two is the lack of any form of streaming in most of these schools. Educationally successful schools have some degree of streaming; taking off an accelerate class or two at one end, taking off a class or two of less able students at the other end, leaving a range of parallel classes with no outliers.

Lack of streaming is not a fair go for either students or teachers. Not even a qualified, passionate teacher can effectively teach an unstreamed class. Is it any wonder teachers are leaving the profession in droves?

Not only do New Zealanders experience a postcode lottery in healthcare, but there is also a postcode lottery in the education of our young people.

Heather Mackay, Kerikeri.

CBD safety

I commend the Government and police for establishing a 24/7 presence again in Auckland’s CBD (NZ Herald, November 25). I remember visiting Tokyo a few years ago and seeing a policeman literally on every street corner. A coincidence that this also matched a safe, crime-free city? I don’t think so.

I also remember growing up in Whanganui East where the local constable lived in a police house which doubled as a mini station. Constable Abbot knew just about everyone and nipped potential problems in the bud. Perhaps this could be reinstated around our communities to better utilise police resources?

I find it amazing the Opposition is criticising the announcement, citing frontline resources being moved to sit at a desk to field complaints. Isn’t this still the front line and, in any case, won’t the desk be manned by non-sworn staff? At least this Government is honouring its pre-election promises and making things happen.

AJ Dickason, East Tamaki Heights.

Nuclear no-go

If you are going to store radioactive material, surely those living in the vicinity should be consulted? But not so it seems in the Manawatū area (NZ Herald, November 27) and how strange that the Health Ministry stated that the facility was “being kept secret for national security considerations” and yet a neighbour could walk into the local council who told her straight up what it was for. So much for any secret security considerations. Why wasn’t the facility built in a remote location far from where any controversy could ensue? Anything nuclear and New Zealand just don’t go together.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Health positives

Health Minister Shane Reti has announced 50 new positions for doctors and more specialist nurses (NZ Herald, November 26) and immediately the whining begins. “People won’t want to come down here, doctors are burnt out, they’re underpaid so we won’t attract people from overseas,” says Association of Salaried Medical Specialists director Sarah Dalton. Does she want us to do nothing? It’s certainly a big ask after Ayesha Verrall’s inept watch, but keep those positive announcements coming, Shane.

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

CGT won’t fly

The first thing Chris Hipkins did when he replaced Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister was to drop the capital gains tax. He knew it wasn’t a vote winner and he wanted to win the election. The article stating such was in the NZ Herald on July 12, 2023, for the sceptics among us. The whole CGT mantra is a joke. The CGT just won’t fly in any political cycle – the electorate has spoken and does not want it.

John Ford, Napier.