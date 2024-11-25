Reti said the funding, particularly the $30m mooted for new senior doctors and nurses, “will reduce wait times, enhance patient safety and support vulnerable specialities like dermatology”.

Reti said; “Our senior doctors are key to keeping our hospitals functioning well, maintaining safety for patients and staff, and delivering quality care for New Zealanders, faster.

“This funding will help fill critical workforce gaps and support the health workforce to deliver on the Government’s health targets, particularly in regional or provincial hospitals.”

Regarding nursing, Reti said there were critical shortages in rural areas and particular specialities like mental health, maternity and critical care.

“Setting aside funding specifically to employ senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals will help sustain services that are struggling because of a lack of specialist skills,” he said.

The $12m fund for “small improvements” will “improve the experience of patients and staff”, the minister said.

“This ... fund, divided between the four regions, is aimed at making small improvements that make a big difference for our highly valued frontline staff,” he said.

Each region will be able to decide what is funded.

Reti says Health New Zealand is anticipating the cost of hiring 50 new senior doctors at $20m. The total would depend on each new doctor’s specialities and their level of experience. Photo / 123rf

“This could be for minor repairs, replacement appliances for patients or staff, new books or toys for children undergoing treatment,” Reti said.

“I expect them [each region] to be able to access it quickly and easily, so they can get recruitment and minor repairs under way.”

Reti said the new funding “was a result of the Government’s clear direction to cut wasteful spending, strengthen the frontline and put funding and decision making directly into the hands of the regions”.

