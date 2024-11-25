“This funding will help fill critical workforce gaps and support the health workforce to deliver on the Government’s health targets, particularly in regional or provincial hospitals,” Shane Reti said.
Reti said Health New Zealand had anticipated the cost of hiring 50 new senior doctors at $20m. The total would depend on each new doctor’s specialities and their level of experience, he said.
A further $10m will go to hiring senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals. Another $12m will fund minor improvements to hospitals like repairs, replacing appliances and new books and toys for children in hospital.
“Setting aside funding specifically to employ senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals will help sustain services that are struggling because of a lack of specialist skills,” he said.
The $12m fund for “small improvements” will “improve the experience of patients and staff”, the minister said.
“This ... fund, divided between the four regions, is aimed at making small improvements that make a big difference for our highly valued frontline staff,” he said.
Each region will be able to decide what is funded.
“This could be for minor repairs, replacement appliances for patients or staff, new books or toys for children undergoing treatment,” Reti said.
“I expect them [each region] to be able to access it quickly and easily, so they can get recruitment and minor repairs under way.”
Reti said the new funding “was a result of the Government’s clear direction to cut wasteful spending, strengthen the frontline and put funding and decision making directly into the hands of the regions”.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.