Secret radioactive waste facility built near Palmerston North

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
The storage facility, made with concrete and steel, was kept secret at the request of the Health Ministry. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah / Corey Fleming
  • A secretive facility for storing New Zealand’s radioactive waste has been built near Palmerston North, sparking outrage from locals.
  • The Health Ministry redesignated a section of Defence Force land for the facility, which became operational earlier this year.
  • Neighbours, including Mary Wilson, were not informed, raising concerns about transparency and safety.
  • The Health Ministry has told the Herald the facility was built in secret due to “national security considerations”, but a leading international expert believes the Government should have been more transparent.
  • The Health Ministry says the facility stores low-level and intermediate-level waste, like redundant radiation devices for treating cancer patients.

A facility for storing all of New Zealand’s radioactive waste has been secretly built near Palmerston North, in a decision neighbouring farmers have called “horrifying” and “deceptive”.

The building, surrounded by a 2.5m-high fence, padlocked gates and CCTV, has been constructed next to New Zealand Defence Force communication dishes

