Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Consumer price index

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Minimal salary increases during the past two years have coincided with rising food prices over the same period. Photo / Laurence Mouton, Getty Images

Minimal salary increases during the past two years have coincided with rising food prices over the same period. Photo / Laurence Mouton, Getty Images

CPI fallacy

Each quarter Statistics NZ releases the Consumers Price Index (CPI) and highlights the annual change (percentage) from 12 months ago. In the September Quarter, just released, the rate was 7.2 per cent -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand