Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Alex Burton

A day after telling transport body Auckland Transport he wants a complete change in its approach, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown seems bent on making sure that change happens.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning, Brown acknowledged he was still waiting for a response from AT and that they really did not have much option but to come back to him - eventually.

Put to him that he was the mayor and therefore could be told to "go get stuffed", Brown replied: "Well that's not going to happen, mate. You wait and watch."

It was reported yesterday that the newly elected mayor had sent a written directive to the Auckland Transport acting chairman, Wayne Donnelly, seeking a complete change to the transport body's approach.

"You appear to have been focused on changing how Aucklanders live, using transport policy and services as a tool," Brown said.

"Instead, AT must seek to deeply understand how Aucklanders actually live now, how they want to live in the future, and deliver transport services that support those aspirations."

Brown told Hosking he had been at a community meeting with people in Kumeu and Huapai, West Auckland, who had shared concerns about challenges with Waka Kotahi and the council - and moves to effectively change their town for growth.

"Again, that's kind of forcing change on ordinary people who don't really want it."

Asked how he would enforce the changed approach by Auckland Transport, Brown went on to explain that he had been busy meeting with his councillors during the past 10 days.

He said they had been elected by the same people who put him in the mayoral seat, and should therefore understand what the people they represent want - and what they are concerned about.

He had put together a "very strong team", he said, with both left and right representatives.

Brown said he had also made it clear to them that he did not want any of this "parliamentary nonsense" that one team is better than another.

"We're here for Aucklanders - and they get it. I'm pretty sure they get it."

Steering away from the transport authority's push to encourage people to not use their vehicles, Brown told AT people in Auckland do not always have the choice to ride an electric bike or catch the train or bus.

They had to rely on car-parking networks and roading to make their life functional, he said.

Among the things Brown wants to achieve is the removal of unnecessary road cones and road closures, as well as clear rules that govern the use of footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.