Eastern Institute of Technology’s new Pouarahi Māori (executive director Māori) Layelin Stewart with wife Stella. Photo / EIT

Eastern Institute of Technology’s new Pouarahi Māori (executive director Māori) says he’s pleased to be coming back to his East Coast roots and wants to bring his passion for mātauranga Māori to the role.

Layelin Stewart (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Maniapoto) was welcomed to EIT at a pōwhiri on the Hawke’s Bay campus on Monday.

Since April last year, he had been one of eight national Ako directors at Te Pūkenga responsible for mātauranga Māori.

“One of the really standout things for me when considering my application to the role was how vibrant the mātauranga Māori community is over there on the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay,” he said.

“I think it’s a role of service to supporting and promoting success for Māori students and staff, as well as navigating the way in which EIT might support iwi aspirations.”