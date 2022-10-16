Letters to the editor: Tradie's stolen tools, emissions tax and Wayne Brown

Braden Barker had his tools stolen out of the back of his car - and later found it for sale online. Photo / Jed Bradley

Police desk cop-out for tradie

I was a North Shore police sergeant a few years ago and the treatment of the tradie (NZ Herald, October 14) who requested police help to repossess the tools stolen from his car (and which within hours he found advertised on Trade Me) would have been met with absolute disgust by my colleagues and I.

The sergeant referred to the availability of his three patrols on duty giving priority to incidents as they happened. That is the purpose of these 'I' (incident) cars.

However, three cars working on a shift on the Shore does not represent an increase in frontline staff compared to the way things used to be. Today's police numbers suggest there would have been plenty of other staff doing something.

In the old days, there would have been a lot of police resources who could have dealt with the tradie's dilemma on the spot. Also working at the time should have been a wealth of uniform inquiry constables and CIB staff, some of whom could have been made available. We were never that flat out that there was no one in the district to attend a simple rendezvous on request.

This was a case that should have been dealt with straight away. In my day we would have jumped at the chance of apprehending an offender caught red-handed in the knowledge that the property could be identified and recovered. The tradie had every right to expect service, especially having cracked the case himself. Don Newton, Greenhithe.

Justice out of whack

If we need a clue our justice system is out of whack it would have to be a man being awarded $22,000 in emotional compensation for being unfairly dismissed.

Meanwhile, several young women sexually assaulted by a man who received a short sentence of home detention are left paying the bills to remedy their own emotional carnage. Fiona McAllister, Mount Maunganui.

Self-serving virtue

Steven Joyce, (NZ Herald, October 15) as usual, makes a lucid case for sanity to be restored in our hell-bent crusade to appease international opinion as a world leader in CO2 reductions.

Political ideology and self-serving virtue signalling has overridden good sense which if pursued, will lead to the loss of highly productive farmland and the demise of small-town rural New Zealand.

Such havoc must be replaced by our own graduated and well-considered response reflecting the minuscule impact we have on global warming when compared to the massive polluters that include the USA, China and India. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Super City whirlpool

Wayne Brown wants to fix Auckland but that's easier said than done. The Super City was formed so there would be an amalgamation of ideas and decisions. T

he number of employees has increased over the years including some very well-paid managers and board members but have we got our money's worth? One would think not. They have improved our water problems but not without a controversy that saw its manager forced to resign.

It would seem incongruous that around 50 of the Super City's staff get paid more than the mayor. It is even more concerning that over 60 per cent of the locals don't even care who runs the city. Obviously, the current model needs overhauling — it's too cumbersome and has become a bureaucratic whirlpool with projects never leaving the drawing board. They talk too much and say too little. Reg Dempster, Albany.

New Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has his work cut out. Photo / Michael Craig

Shambolic service

Yesterday I caught the bus into the central city but when it came time to catch the return bus the usual bus stop in lower Albert St had gone as there was building work. No signs indicating where the new bus stop was. Checking my phone, I learned it now departed from the Civic Centre — a 20-minute walk up Queen St.

As I approached Wellesley St, I saw a Link bus that would take me to the same bus stop from which I departed. So instead of investigating exactly where my new bus stop was, I caught the Link bus. When we got to Victoria Park the driver announced this was the end of the service as there wasn't a replacement driver and we would all have to get off and wait for the next bus, 10-15 minutes away.

Well done Auckland Transport, a wonderful incentive to get out of my car. I am beyond frustrated with the inefficiency and arrogance of those who are ruining our city with traffic cones, reduced speed limits, and friendly pedestrian areas without providing the basic alternatives. Good luck, Wayne Brown. Melanie Corbett, Westmere.

Mayoral independence

Claire Trevett's column (Weekend Herald, October 15) regarding the recent mayoralty races nailed it for me. "There are lessons for those candidates who pegged themselves to the Labour wagon ... The lesson is that people do not like their mayor to be beholden to a central government party — they like their mayors beholden to the city and people they represent". Bang on! I voted for Len Brown and Phil Goff before — I'm not a Wayne Brown fan but Efeso Collins wasn't going to stand up against the party line coming from the Beehive. Claire Teirney, Stanmore Bay.

Emotional bond

One of the photos featured in the article "Wildlife photos offer up new hope" by Alex Robertson (Weekend Herald, October 15) captured a poignant portrayal of the bond and love between a mountain gorilla and a man. Andre Bauma rescued Ndakasi when she was orphaned at 2 months old and was her lifelong caretaker and friend. The photo of them together as she passed away 14 years later is truly moving. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

History lesson

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Robert McNamara, then US Secretary of Defence, later said of the avoidance of nuclear war: "We lucked it out." In the end, the leaders of the US and USSR were able to quell hot-headedness and war fever.

It's normally reported that Nikita Khrushchev acceded to the American position, but behind doors, Kennedy acceded to the Russian position as well, which was to remove American missiles from Turkey. We can learn a lot from this, and we need to.

The off-ramp in the Ukraine situation is an immediate ceasefire and negotiations in which both sides accede. Compromises made by either side will be practical and able to evolve, nuclear sanity will prevail, and our descendants will live to praise us. Elon Musk is right that now is the time. At a recent Democratic Party fundraiser, President Biden said, "We are trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp. Where does he find a way out?" A way out takes both sides, not just one. Sandra Jacobs, Glenfield.

Good luck bonuses

People are advised to increase insurance coverage because of the increase in the cost of building materials — good news for insurance agents who will exceed their targets and receive bonuses for "good work". It's not good work, it's good luck. But they will bank the bonuses and consider it "their" money and resent sharing it with anyone else. That's how our society works. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Insurance cost

Insurances are a necessary evil, but the devil in the detail is disturbing. The EQC component has literally doubled this year and the trap to ensure there is enough cover to fully replace the house, if it is completely destroyed, has increased by near on 20 per cent. If there is but one cause of action that has not been disclosed, cover can be declined.

Inflation has caused many to re-evaluate the cost of insurance, and the consequence of that is if, heaven forbid, an earthquake strikes, many will not get enough money to rebuild, and that non-disclosure will bite, and be costly.

The cost to not insure is not worth thinking about; either way, insurance companies will continue to ensure their loss is kept to an absolute minimum. John Ford, Napier.

Too many idle

Government has announced further measures to ease the restriction on foreign workers to alleviate chronic workplace shortages while 170,000 receive Jobseeker support or the unemployment benefit — a twofold increase in recent years. Of these, 13,000 are young people, so many are on long-term support.

The figures belie the often repeated claim of "record low unemployment", in fact the country conversely has an unemployment problem requiring redress. Tragically, with so many idle it is no surprise our productivity and growth is so anaemic. P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Short & sweet

On emissions

Has the PM considered extending the emissions tax to the millions of cats and dogs? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Farmers will pay the price for the Government's proposed methane emissions levy. Photo / Supplied

Ardern says we are going to lead the world in decreasing our methane emissions. I can assure her most of the world does not care at all. Only our farmers care because they are going to have to pay for it. Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On consultants

The Government has spent $44 million on consultant fees for the light rail project and $24m on reducing speed limits in Auckland? I could have done this with a map and a dart — at a fraction of the cost. Richard Murray, Henderson.

On Braunias

Steve, you've written a wonderful article on the Nuremberg trial and its transcripts. Very moving, best column I've read — ever! Max Ritchie, Auckland.

On National

It's ironic the National Party should campaign about potholes. The last National government acted, against advice, to lift the weight limit for trucks from a nominal 38 tonnes (actually 44 tonnes) to 50 tonnes. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

If elected the first year will be wasted culling Labour policies. How are they going to manage any ideas they may have? Oh, that's right — I haven't seen any yet. Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.