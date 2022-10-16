Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters to the editor: Tradie's stolen tools, emissions tax and Wayne Brown

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Braden Barker had his tools stolen out of the back of his car - and later found it for sale online. Photo / Jed Bradley

Braden Barker had his tools stolen out of the back of his car - and later found it for sale online. Photo / Jed Bradley

Police desk cop-out for tradie

I was a North Shore police sergeant a few years ago and the treatment of the tradie (NZ Herald, October 14) who requested police help to repossess the tools stolen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand