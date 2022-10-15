Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: People first, Hats off to ASB, One man's mandate

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown started the first day of his term at the start of the week. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown started the first day of his term at the start of the week. Photo / Michael Craig

Waikato Regional Council's rates notice to residents dated September 1, 2022, had been posted only after the voting for the council elections.

Ratepayers would notice it had gone up a huge amount. A large amount

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand