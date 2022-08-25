The Republic of Congo is considering the extraction of oil beneath a massive peatland in the Congo Basin to lift its people out of poverty. Photo / Andrew Harnik, AP

Heart of the Congo

Up the Congo River from Kinshasa is a boggy ecosystem under which lies the world's biggest area of tropical peatlands holding three years' worth of global emissions from fossil fuels. If left untouched, it is capable of mitigating global warming.

The government reckons underneath these peatlands lies 16 billion barrels of oil. For the Congolese government, whose priority is economic development (Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world ) the proceeds from the sale of such an asset would finance schools, roads and hospitals. It claims criticism from rich countries who prosper from fossil fuels is hypocritical, citing Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East and exhorting countries like Saudi Arabia to produce more oil as an example.

The Congolese minister of hydrocarbons, referring to the Congo's abundant resource, states categorically: "We will exploit it; we will extract it; we will sell it; we will commercialise it."

As with many other similarly poor and consequently corrupt countries, this is the political dilemma facing world leaders.

Currently, large slices of the peatlands are up for sale to international buyers.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Law and disorder

There's been several "tough on crime" opinions in the Herald recently. Calls for "broken windows" style policing, with harsh punishment for slight misdemeanours, make for compelling reading when sprinkled between stories about ram raids and guns - I understand the appeal. Only, unfortunately, it just doesn't work.

People are complex but certainly will do what it takes to survive. When you surveil, disrespect, or lock up a community, they will simply disengage with society and law: Consider how much conjectural crime, such as sexual and domestic violence, goes unreported. Crime-riddled communities in aggressively-policed places – as in certain overseas cities – fear, but don't trust the police to treat them with basic humanity and respect, so simply don't engage.

You can threaten to cut hands off captured thieves and they will still risk it if the alternative is starvation. The need for belonging and possibility is powerful like hunger, so the high-profile crimes we see now result from years of social alienation.

If we simplify crime solutions as punishment, rather than addressing people with opportunity and respect, we might get fewer crime reports but crime won't be gone. The only guaranteed outcome is broken communities and a sadder Aotearoa-New Zealand.

T Barlow, Hillcrest.

Tax real estate

John Minto raises a legitimate concern about tax (NZ Herald, August 24) but removing GST on food is not a policy Child Poverty Action Group supports.

Tax policy is complicated but a "broad base, low rate" approach is ostensibly at the heart of New Zealand's system.

Expanding the income tax base by requiring all real estate to be treated as if it generates a return if invested in the bank, is an approach that should be discussed more widely. The Minority Report of the Tax Working Group (2020) favoured this.

Clearly, the country needs a whole lot more revenue to fix the many issues that have been exposed in recent times and which have been neglected for too long.

The net equity approach cries out for more intelligent scrutiny.

Janfrie Wakim, Epsom.

Wholesale savings

If access to supermarket wholesale suppliers is opened up to other, smaller, retailers it would lead to a reduction in prices in dairies, an increase in their sales volumes, and less reliance on selling cigarettes or other "undesirable" products to maintain profit.

A small loss of turnover for supermarkets but a win for convenience and the consumer pocket.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Mob justice

Has Brian Tamaki thought about a similar mock trial held over 2000 years ago when a Roman Governor called Pontius Pilate found the prisoner to be without guilt, but handed him to the mob for their verdict? Stirred up by zealots they yelled, "Guilty", and Jesus was led away to death on a cross.

"Just a bit of fun with a serious side," said Brian, of the mock trial at Parliament on Tuesday. Yes, it is serious when mob zeal takes over justice and common sense and yet he, a professed Christian, is the zealot stirring the mob. How sadly ironic. But luckily he can rejoice that he lives in a democracy that allows freedom of speech and peaceful protest, not like the dictatorships to which he is fond of aligning New Zealand.

Goodbye Brian. You've had your say. Enough, surely.

Christine Smith, Northcote Pt.

War casualties

Isn't it bizarre that Russia condemns Ukraine and the West for the car bomb killing of the daughter of one of their own but does not consider the massacre of thousands of Ukrainians to be anything out of the ordinary? Putin is the reason she is dead.

Without the invasion of Ukraine, she and thousands from both sides would be alive today but that doesn't concern Putin it seems.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Stifling bureacracy

My wife and I have been overseas for the last six weeks and had to complete a New Zealand travel declaration before we returned. What a saga.

The site warned that it will take about 40 minutes and this is an underestimate. You have to be reasonably computer literate to fill in the form. The most ridiculous thing is that it requires you to type in the dates of vaccination and lots of other information. None of the other countries we went through required anything like this.

In a rational world, all you would need to do is identify yourself with your passport number and type in which countries you have visited.

In a world where commonsense ruled, the form would not even exist.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

History laid out

Congratulations to Audrey Young on her excellent article (NZ Herald, August 24) on the expulsion of Gaurav Sharma from the Labour caucus.

Her knowledge and experience shone through and provided a history lesson on MPs who had either resigned or been expelled from the caucus of their political parties.

J. P. Caulfield, Parnell.

Wondrous future

So now that our city is peppered with many ugly and poorly designed homes squashed into wherever they will fit, we are told we will have a housing surplus in 12 months.

Perhaps then the Government and councils will have time to look at how we can do this better, including adding off-street parking so we can ride our bikes along streets that are not lined with vehicles.

Linda Beck, West Harbour.

Choice of words

Congratulations to Gillian Preece for her eloquent, tasteful, and non-offensive letter about the overuse if the Māori language in media.

Well done to the editor for showing another side to an extremely contentious topic and balance to the debate.

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

Wasted opportunity

Trevor Mallard has retired. I will remember him, not for what he has done, but for what he could have done.

Over 10 years ago, my daughter, a student, wrote to Mallard suggesting that they use the waste wood from the forestry industry to make biofuel. He wrote back with lots of excuses.

I often imagine how far advanced the biofuel industry would be today if he had listened - he might have left a better legacy for his time in office

S. Hansen, Hastings.

Short & sweet

On bullying

Staff at King's College have always had a "suck it up" attitude to bullying. I had the misfortune to board at the dreadful place, so I know this. Hans Braun, Takapuna.

On Kiwibank

I presume that the New Zealand Government will now carry out all of its banking functions through Kiwibank. Mike Wells, Kawerau.

On paper

The impending shortage of toilet paper was never a problem for people of my vintage as we cut up newspaper squares to put on the nail behind the outhouse door. Norm Greenall, Ōrewa.

On te reo

Te reo Māori is beautiful, right up there with other beautiful languages of the world, and it makes me laugh when people get their knickers in a twist hearing it being used for our weather on national television. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On potholes

Waka Kotahi is now aptly named. We will soon see only waka floating through the potholes and, very sadly, the floods. R. F. Baird, Devonport.

On protest

Strange that those followers of the self-appointed bishop complaining about hardship can afford three days off work (if employed) and have sufficient money left to buy fuel for a two-day trip to Wellington and return just to yell at a building. Ray Hoy, Riverhead.

