Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ will have a housing surplus in 12 months - Kiwibank

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The country's housing shortage is shrinking fast as new builds outstrip demand. Photo / NZME

The country's housing shortage is shrinking fast as new builds outstrip demand. Photo / NZME

The ongoing construction boom and the net loss of population as borders open will likely mean New Zealand will finally be rid of its long-running housing shortage in about a year, Kiwibank says.

In its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.