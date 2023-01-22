Letters: Bus announcements, tax cuts, political respect, co-governance, and misogyny

'Next stop' announcements on Auckland buses irritate some passengers but are essential for others. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Audio help on buses

I am writing in response to a letter (NZ Herald, January 20) by Stephen Bayldon of Mt Roskill. As a blind person, I spent years working with the blind community and advocating to Auckland Transport to make our public transport system more accessible for all. Audio announcements on buses was one promise AT made to us as a community. For Mr Bayldon’s information, passengers and drivers were surveyed and strongly in favour of it. Many places in Europe and parts of the United States have this on buses. I am tired of asking drivers to tell me when it is my stop and they forget. Then I find myself in an unfamiliar situation. As for GPS on devices, this is not always accurate. I challenge Mr Bayldon to wear a blindfold and then try to use a device and GPS to navigate. It is not easy. Also, tourists find the audio announcements helpful. So instead of criticising AT, why not praise them for having the sense to make travelling on a bus accessible for all and not just those who can see? Carolyn Peat, Onehunga.

Wealthy would benefit

John Denton’s “everyone” who benefits (Herald, January 22) from National’s offered tax cuts (rather, bracket adjustments) excludes the half a million Kiwis earning below the bottom tax bracket of $14,000 per year. Raising the bottom bracket won’t make a lick of difference for them. But people earning above $180,000 will receive an extra increment of income from every bracket that is adjusted upward as well as the removal of that tax bracket, and that is obviously going to be significantly more than nothing. Changing the tax brackets upward (“to adjust for inflation”, as if government expenditure like the fuelling of Fenz appliances aren’t themselves affected by inflation), and removing the top bracket (just because) would have the effect of increasing the income gap between the wealthiest and poorest. That is, to give the “mythical”wealthiest (National didn’t treat them as mythical when they went looking for campaign donations) a larger proportion of the benefits of this country’s productivity without any extra effort on their part. What would benefit everyone including the half a million ignored by John Denton would be something like a 0 per cent tax threshold, such as that in Australia, Finland, or Switzerland; or a basic allowance which — except for those on the very lowest incomes — amounts to the same thing, such as that in Sweden, the UK, or Japan. But that wasn’t the offer. Morgan L Owens, Manurewa.

Naive on tax

John Denton (Tax Cuts for all seems fair) conveys a naive summation of the tax take. It’s been proven that the wealthy actually don’t pay much more proportionately in income tax than the poor and don’t forget that they spend their excess (which the poor don’t have) on investment in ways that generate untaxed capital gains. Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Respect two-way street

Mary Hearn (Herald, January 21) says we should discourage poisonous attacks on politicians and that respect should be the standard we live by. Who would disagree? But respect works both ways. Respect from one encourages respect from the other. As an example, when the Government called for submissions on the Three Waters proposal, many thousands of genuine and informed people made submissions. Before submissions were even considered by the Parliamentary Select Committee, Jacinda Ardern said nothing of significance would be changed. Very disrespectful of the process and the thousands who may have had good ideas who took the trouble to comment. Later, immediately after the law had just been passed, another 150 changes( that must have been deliberately held back) were made without the opportunity for public discussion. Also disrespectful. As well, we were told unless Three Waters was passed our rates bill would go up significantly. Although true, it was devious because our water bills will go up significantly under Three Waters too. Respect is a two-way process requiring each party to listen carefully, be truthful and open and be willing to change one’s mind if a better idea comes up. Bruce Anderson, St Heliers Bay.

Fromer Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

Co-governance misstep

It was interesting to read comments from feature writers and editorials that toxic social media played a large part in Jacinda Ardern’s withdrawal. I have no idea about this form of abuse or threats, but amongst my colleagues, friends, neighbours and family the reasons for her failures were simple: Ramming through policies that were never campaigned on, allowing the Wiggles, Pakistan’s cricket team etc come into NZ, while denying ordinary citizens the right to return home for genuine humanitarian reasons, poor health systems, truancy, crime and the out-of-control cost of living were just a few of the reasons. Last but not least, the big bogey is and was co-governance, which is not and never has been democratic. Giving 16 per cent of our population a say in controlling the country’s assets and denying the other 84 per cent is surely something right out of a socialist manifesto. Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa.

Balanced view

I was impressed with your balanced editorial on Jacinda Ardern. She seems to have had a greater impact internationally than possibly any other NZ prime minister, quite a feat. On the homefront, she made some mistakes but they can be argued and discussed and through our democratic process, new avenues can be taken. New Zealand remains one of the best countries in which to live. Well done, Herald. Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Misogyny answer

It comes as no surprise that the demise of the prime minister has been attributed to the incessant misogyny she has supposed to have been subjected to, leading up to her abrupt resignation. Misogyny is, as I understand it, a male-dominated malaise, so I was intrigued to notice over the last two years that at least 50 per cent of those commenting and criticising her were actually women on social media. That begs the question, who can define misogyny and what gender does it apply to? Is there someone brave enough out there who can provide a definitive answer, knowing the fallout that might occur? Ted Partridge, Mangere.

Luxon promises

Christopher Luxon is promising to fix the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, curb inflation, raise everyone’s income (surely inflationary in itself) and solve the problems of crime. I have heard similar promises many times before. He did not mention that in his second term he will find a cure for cancer and end the war in Ukraine. A real miracle worker would focus on making New Zealand a decent society where compassion and respect are valued by all. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Auckland issues

Remind me what makes Auckland such a liveable city. Is it the congested pot-holed roads, the exorbitant price of housing, the streets full of parked cars with no room to pass through, the ferries that break down and the trains which aren’t running, the marauding gangs of motorcyclists, the violence and break-ins to our stores and their owners, the eastern Europe-style architecture replacing the villas and filling our suburbs, or is it the ever-rising cost of living? Auckland ... not fit for purpose. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Education’s decline

Alwyn Poole, education consultant, submitted an excellent appraisal of the decline in education standards (NZ Herald, January 19) and the pressing need for immediate political intervention. He stated, “school attendance statistics have been appalling of late, our Ministry of Education inept, is not open to sector review and fringe elements are leading our young people’s education on a range of tangents”. As he indicated, Labour and previous National governments have abdicated their responsibility to address declining education standards over many years as statistics confirm. The decline in educational achievement, pupil absenteeism and the need for peer review are issues of priority which politicians must address. P .J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Short and sweet

On world views

Scholz tap dancing, Biden watching, Putin smiling, as 2000 Leopard tanks sit in warehouses all over Europe and — as President Zelensky said — Ukrainians die. That’s what I see. Genevieve Forde, Red Beach.

On lost leader

A sentiment befitting the departure of Jacinda Ardern as expressed in Joni Mitchell’s Big Yellow Taxi ... “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone?” Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On torturers

Reading Lynn Charlton’s harrowing description of the torture and terror suffered by animals at rodeos (NZH Jan. 20), I wondered what sort of people enjoy such a brutal spectacle. Could they be the same people who delight in inflicting pain on fellow human beings via cruel and malicious social media posts? Anne Martin, Helensville.

On respect

Boomers: “The youth of today have no manners or respect.” Youth of today: “Have even read your own social media posts?” Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

On rail

It would be wise to deal with rail disruption while the CRL is under construction. To have the network on a go-slow due to track upgrades once the CRL is fully operational will be catastrophic. John Ford, Taradale.

The Premium Debate

How will history judge Jacinda Ardern’s legacy?

Time will more clearly reveal how little she has achieved, the promises unfulfilled, the state of the country when she left it versus before. Great on empathy, good on initial crisis management, hopeless on strategic delivery and economic governance. Society now is far more divided, and with a bigger rich/poor gap, than when she took office. Christchurch and Covid do not cover the huge gaps between Jacinda’s promises and delivery. Simon N.

The thought of a NZ politician being assaulted is disgusting. We have lost our way. I hope the future leadership can be inclusive and we have a reset. Ardern will be remembered as the prime minister who promised so much, and ultimately delivered very little. Between the stigmatisation of anyone not vaccinated, the anti-farmer ideology and the co-governance hyper drive, we have been structurally divided like never before. This is the Jacinda Ardern legacy. Mike D.

No one doubts Ardern was/is nice and played a hugely important diplomatic role at a very sad time in NZ history. She should be applauded and remembered for this. Right person at the right time. Her Covid response was questionable ... Her delivery and subsequent unintended consequences, disastrous. History will indeed be the judge. Mark C.











