Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

‘She’ll be more fondly remembered than she is now’ - How will history judge Jacinda Ardern’s legacy?

Cherie Howie
By
12 mins to read
A photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging Wellington's Naima Abdi after the Christchurch mosque attacks went global - including being projected on the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Photo / Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

A photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging Wellington's Naima Abdi after the Christchurch mosque attacks went global - including being projected on the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Photo / Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

Her rise to power came suddenly, matched by its unending rota of challenges and, three days ago, news of its imminent end. Will time gift a softer lens from which to judge our 40th Prime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand