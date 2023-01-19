Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Driver madness, refinery closure, threats to democracy, eggs, and National Party donations

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
A scene from an advertisement advising New Zealand drivers to slow down as part of the 'Road to Zero' campaign. Photo / Waka Kotahi via YouTube

A scene from an advertisement advising New Zealand drivers to slow down as part of the 'Road to Zero' campaign. Photo / Waka Kotahi via YouTube

Deplorable driving

The Road to Zero is doomed without a cultural change in the attitude towards crazy New Zealand drivers, akin to the social opprobrium that smokers now enjoy. There is a substantial fraction of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand