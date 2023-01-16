Letters: Housing plan change, egg shortage, politicians’ pay, role of police, and forestry slash

West Hoe Heights development in Orewa where developers are seeking consent for an increase in housing intensification. Photo / Alex Burton

Housing shambles

The purpose of the RMA is to enable people and communities to manage their social, economic, and cultural well-being and their health and safety. The Act also requires the quality of amenity values and the environment maintained and enhanced. I do not see how Plan Change 78 meets these legal requirements when Auckland Council advises it has done no work on the potential population increase in each area to be intensified. Instead, we have a site-by-site assessment of development proposals. This should happen as well as, not instead of, an environmental impact assessment. The benefit of the right of appeal to the Environment Court was unjustly removed. Enough housing was enabled under the Unitary Plan for the next 30 years. This is not a thoughtful, carefully drafted plan change. It is an unduly fast-tracked , radical sham completely changing the nature and scale of residential housing in Auckland. If this is allowed, we will all likely pay a very big price for the shocking lack of due diligence and care by our planning authority.

Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park

Shell shock

Ninety-three million eggs per year (NZ Herald, January 16), needing 3.8 million birds. That’s 24 eggs per year per bird. It sounds low. Does the Productivity Commission need to investigate?

David Hopkins, Remuera.

MP salaries

In response to Susan Grimsdell’s letter (NZ Herald, January 13), I would like to suggest the following. Put all MPs, including the Prime Minister, on a base salary of say $100, 000. Then add a performance-based bonus system, allowing them to increase their income by any amount subject to their ability. Such a system would have saved the taxpayers billions of dollars over the past five years alone.

A J Petersen, Kawerau.

Police presence

I am a South African, on the cusp of returning home where crime is a runaway juggernaut. I beg to differ in part with Aaron Hendry who opines that recruiting more police will not reduce crime (NZ Herald, January 13). The role of the police is not only to enforce the law but to act as a visible deterrent and that’s the problem. Since my arrival on December 12, I haven’t seen a police officer on patrol. At night, I’ve heard police sirens screaming in and about Ellerslie. But never on patrol. Criminals are aware of police response times, etc, and hence, they act accordingly. It is in deterrence that assures law abiders.

Saber Ahmed Jazbhay, Ellerslie.

Fell swoop

In light of the problem of “slash” on the East Coast (and I’m sure other areas of New Zealand as well), I read recently that colonists as well as introducing the idea of land ownership (rather than “governorship” ) also felt that “under-utilised” land compulsorily needed to be converted, in the 19th Century to pastoral land. Now we see the result. If native forests had been retained, there would be no erosion; there would be more wildlife and more tourism and a better environment for all. Wool prices are minimal while large tracts of pastoral land (”rolling hills”) just look boring.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Corporate raiders

No group of marauding 10-year-olds can create the mayhem caused by business in New Zealand. Adding to the millions lost on deposits taken for houses that are never built and warehouses full of lost luggage, we have the forestry industry ruining houses, livelihoods and infrastructure. National is calling for boot camps for our most vulnerable children while making no comment on the much greater destruction caused by business.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Fare of flying

I am astounded that when I needed to change a domestic flight by one day, two weeks hence, I was unable to speak to anyone unless I was prepared to wait for three hours because of “heavy demand”. This meant that, instead of using the many Airpoints I have accrued, I had to pay with my credit card as there is no facility to do this online. While I accept that this was necessary as I did not have three hours to waste, It is unacceptable that when you make these changes online at no inconvenience to Air New Zealand that not only do you have to pay the exorbitant extra amount required for the change but then are also charged an extra $50 for the privilege of so doing.

Helen Webber, Auckland Central.

Saving grace

Cartoonist Guy Body (NZ Herald, January 16) treats us to two versions of his Worship Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. One is saving council (ratepayers) money, the other is spending it. What is so remarkable for Aucklanders to see is a mayor who is capable of saving money. Money saved can then be invested wisely. So yes, there are two sides to Mayor Wayne Brown’s skills and I have every confidence he will utilise those talents wisely and Aucklanders will be grateful for his achievements.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Overhead serve

Your editorial (NZ Herald, January 13) is absolutely right. It’s time to stop talking about the proposed roof over the centre court at Stanley St. Now we need action. A retractable roof would be ideal, however, there is a much more affordable option. That is the type of roof used at the Adelaide Tennis Centre. The roof there protects players and spectators from the rain but has a gap at the top for natural light and ventilation. Evidently, the roof in Adelaide took less than a year to build. We could always get the Chinese to build it. Guessing if we did, it would be finished by Christmas.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Mown and grown

While I feel some sympathy for Mary Chapman’s indignation (NZ Herald, January 13) at the spectacle of unmown berms, I fail to see why people should be fined for neglecting to mow land that belongs to the council and which they are forbidden to use for any other purpose. Furthermore, thanks to the decrees of our new Mayor, the council itself is not tending to those berms for which it owns responsibility. The grass outside Edenvale Park, like that in the park itself, is now knee-high - although Wayne Brown seems to have declared it would grow no more than 25mm. between mows. Should he too be fined?

Michael Neill, Mt Eden.

Short and sweet

On forecasts

Still waiting for the predicted “little bit drier, scorcher of a summer”. Jeff Tallon, Hauraki.

On health

The Minister of Health needs to stop employing consultants, secretaries and more bureaucrats to rearrange the health system and increase the people who actually provide medical services. David de Lacey, Newmarket.

On Harry

Prince Harry is showing all of the personality traits and publicity skills to be a future US senator. The criteria for eligibility to be a state senator is nine years as a US citizen but, given his high profile and British royal status, surely he could be fast-tracked or exempt? Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

On eggs

With regard to the egg shortage. I would have thought by now Auckland’s “Mr Fix it” Mayor, Wayne Brown, would have called all the hens into his office for a stern talking to. John Capener, Kawerau.

On home D

A man with mental health issues, whose threats of violence against others were deemed to be “aggravated by lockdown without routine or support measures” has been given a home detention sentence of five months. Was that not the reason he offended in the first place? Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On berms

Homeowners do not like a mess outside their properties - so they mow the berms themselves, thus allowing the council to abnegate its responsibility. Homeowners should stop mowing and start complaining. Geraldine Taylor, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Steven Joyce: The job of the Covid inquiry

Every time I read Steven Joyce’s columns, it makes me sad. At a time when we really needed people of his calibre in government, we ended up with the Ardern Government. The repercussions of how poorly they managed Covid (and indeed every other aspect of government) will hurt us for many years. Jason L.

Every time I read Steven’s comments, I’m so pleased he was not still in government when Covid hit. If he was and had his way, our response would have been similar to, for example, the UK or US with a far higher death rate and chaos during the first year to 18 months. I suppose I have to thank Winston Peters for choosing Labour much as I hate to give him credit for anything. Willie H.

How do you know the death rate would have been worse under National? And are you suggesting that focusing on the death rate alone should be the sole indicator of success? Methinks you know nothing about the broader implications of lockdown or the economy if that is the case. Terry M.

It’s not only the death rate. Our economy appears to be doing better or as well as the aforementioned countries, and during the first 18 months of Covid we had a largely normal life apart from the border closures while they had chaos and worse lockdowns. Willie H.

You obviously weren’t trying to run a business in Auckland. John M.

When government spending is 40 per cent of GDP, you can see why the economy appears okay - 58 billion reasons for that. What you can’t see is the lack of bang for our tax buck. Roads, education, health, crime, all have had money thrown at them but unfortunately went to consultants or non-productive areas like restructuring. No new hospital, no roads repairs and maintenance. The worst is yet to come. Garry R



