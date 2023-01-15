Letters: Respect the Census, Keep pressure on Russia, Speed limit rush

Census collection. Photo / NZME

Art Gallery meddling must stop

As the only former director of the Auckland Art Gallery (1984-1995) still resident in the country I would like to briefly comment on the issues it’s currently facing. It has always been a tough gig for the director. The cost of running the gallery, which is now very much larger and with a huge budget in comparison with what I had to manage with, is almost certainly exacerbated by the additional layers of bureaucracy imposed on it by being an entity of the CCO Auckland Unlimited.

I recall that in the early 1990s I had to undertake a zero-based review of the gallery and the collection because the mayor of the day, Les Mills, demanded the gallery deaccession works from the collection to “bolster its coffers”. Indeed, a coffer of negligible value was about the only item identified in the review that did not fit the gallery’s collection policy.

My preferred option for the future of the gallery in the early 1990s (before amalgamation created the Auckland Council) was — and remains — that it become an independent statutory body with its own legislation and rates-based funding like the Auckland Museum (1996) and Motat (2000). The greater the independence from local body politics and meddling politicians the more likely it is to attract the quantum of philanthropical support that other major city museums around the world enjoy.

Christopher Johnstone, Grey Lynn

Shrinkflation is insulting

Kirsty Wynn’s article in Saturday’s Herald about the size reduction of the Snickers chocolate bar is no surprise. “Shrinkflation” has been practised by many manufacturers for quite a number of years. Toilet paper manufacturers implemented it by reducing the number and even the size of sheets in a roll and well-known dishwashing liquid producer changed the content of a bottle from 450ml to 400ml. Soda manufacturers reduced the size of their cans from 355ml to 330ml and now even offer a “more convenient” option of 300ml. A spokes-man justified this because research showed people preferred a smaller size — yeah right! At least Whittakers, the makers of some of the best chocolate in New Zealand, did not follow Cadbury by reducing the size of their bars, introducing palm oil or taking manufacturing offshore. Whittakers adopted the mature approach and increased their prices.

It costs no more to make a 50g bar than a 44g one or a 450ml than 400ml bottle but manufacturers do save on content.

My issue is not so much with value for money, we are all aware of inflation and rising costs and accept price increases, but rather it is the amount of product versus the amount of waste. For example, in the case of the soda producer the amount of product was 7 per cent less and the dishwashing liquid was 10 per cent less but the reduction in packaging was undetectable. We are now producing more waste for a given amount of product.

The message to manufacturers is simple: please stop treating us as idiots, we are mature enough to understand what you are doing and accept price increases, and we would prefer not to create more waste than necessary.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu

Restore natives, stop floods

The most recent storm and flooding on the North Island’s East Coast exposed a few “rabbit holes”. Had Marie Kaire (Herald 13/1), Gary Taylor (Environmental Defence Society) and cartoonist Emmerson been in that region in the late 1800s and early 1900s, they might have witnessed the deliberate and widespread removal of the native forests which had protected those highly erodible marine sediments for millennia. European farmers converted stable catchments to grass which now sheds its water very quickly every time it rains, with obvious results. It doesn’t help that lowland plantation forest owners do a poor job of harvesting so the slash causes localised problems. The Minister of Forestry (a forestry graduate himself) knows that the solution is to retire the headwater farms and re-establish native forests but his Government has little hope of doing that.

As a forester, conservation manager and now a farmer, I have a good handle on the sad history of overzealous farm development throughout the country.

David Field , Rotorua

Respect the Census

To read that this year’s Census collectors have been equipped with a panic button on their laptop so they can summon help should they be faced with doorstep antagonism (Weekend Herald, January 14) shows how low some members of our society have sunk.

A growing number of New Zealanders are becoming extremely antisocial, anti the present Government, anti-work, in fact just about anti everything, all the while loudly proclaiming their right to do as they please and take what they want.

We all need to respect the Census collector when they knock on the door. They’re doing a job that has to be done, and, as we know, some of the information gained from a Census should help to deliver better services; roads, schools, hospitals, and public transport to name a few. It’s not the fault of the person at the door that all these services are featuring so negatively in the news.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Speed limit rush

The powers that be are changing many speed limits on local roads. I have noticed that numerous speed limit displays have been blanked out, presumably in preparation for changing the signs to the new limits. In our vehicle we have the Active Driving Display (ADD) that indicates what the speed limit is on that particular stretch of road, however with the new limits the ADD would have to be recalculated as they would still be show-ing the previous limits. Most vehicle don’t have this option, so if the driver is a tourist or not familiar with the area they are driving in, they wouldn’t be aware of what the speed limit is. They could be cautious and travel at the proposed limit that is going to be introduced of 30km/h, however that would just frustrate many motorists and cause possible road rage or accidents, which I believe the councils are trying to avoid. Could the powers that be not have waited until the new limits were fully advertised, with a period of grace for drivers to be accustomed to the changes?

James Marsh, Beachlands

AT's board decided to change speed limits on over 1600 of Auckland's roads. Photo / NZME

Yes to traffic cops

Several correspondents suggest re-instatement of “traffic cops”. We need a well-trained, respected force of dedicated motorway and suburban police now.

There is good evidence that shows a regular visible presence of police has both a calming effect and dissuades dangerous stupid behaviour. Rather than blame the quality of the roads — we need to remove all the problem vehicles and drivers from the road — red-light runners, handheld mobile phone users, and so many recidivist drink drivers — you can smell the alcohol on their breath. Meanwhile an enormous percentage of our vehicle stock is unregistered, and/or unwarranted — and like many other countries it should be illegal to drive on the roads uninsured.

Gang members roar through suburban streets on motorbikes that would never pass a warrant, terrorising other motorists — totally ignored by the police.

Use any motorway, and trucks will speed by you at over 110km/h — at least 20km/h over their limit. Back in 2014, Labour leader David Cunliffe promised a Labour Government would ban trucks from fast lanes on the motorway — other countries do it, why not us?

Let’s act now and prevent more road deaths.

John Clark, Glen Eden

Keep pressure on Russia

Herald contributor Scott Pollok’s comments regarding the war in Ukraine are an accurate perception, (Herald 13/1). He stated: “The path to ending the conflict is to help Ukraine win, any compromise would be a net gain for Russia.” Nato countries, the US and allies understand this and will continue their support, the Democrats and Republicans united in this goal despite contrary opinion.

Since the advent of Putin’s rule, Russia’s expansionary mindset has been central to US foreign policy but his misguided decision to invade a peaceable nation is instead threatening the viability of Russian companies and will shatter the lives and savings of his people as the sanctions impact and cripple their economy.

The financial cost to the US for ongoing support to Ukraine, which may permanently weaken Russia, is a pittance by comparison to the massive military budget required for the invasions of Kuwait and Iraq.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga