Letters: Restoring democracy, driver education, appeasing Russia, licence plate monitoring, and crime rates

Beyond politics

Many will remember being taught that the most important principle of democratic freedom was our right to vote and we held elected officials to account through the voting process. The right to vote is very important but the rest is highly questionable. At the general election this year, we will receive many policy proposals from all political parties. When this happens, ask yourself – is this policy development process driven more by party political requirements, e.g. winning, than by the expectations of the community? To date, no political party has shown that it has the skills to tackle poverty, homelessness and constitutional reform. We propose creating a Community Council, which would have the job of re-constituting the relationship between government and the community so that communities regain their right to a proper voice in politics. Community Council members would be endorsed by their communities and would commit to a shared process of working together, across party politics, to create and implement sustainable solutions to major problems facing us. The relationship between community members and parliamentarians needs further teasing out but we intend that the two groups would practise co-operation over a five-year term of office.

Anton Spelman, Ellerslie & David Stott, Warkworth.

Driving changes

Your editorial (NZ Herald, January 10) about driver education is superb and echoed the initiatives of the now defunct New Zealand Driving Council of which I was the last Auckland regional manager. While the Jim Bolger-led National Government in 1992 did amalgamate the Ministry of Transport Road Safety Division with the NZ Police, it was not for the reasons cited by B Porteous (NZ Herald, January 10). I had considerable contact with MOT traffic officers who assisted us in road driver education and many agreed with the amalgamation. There were many reasons for the merger. Police had sirens removed from their patrol cars because of misuse and had to rely on MOT and local body traffic officers to assist; there were cross-over incidents in accident attendance and investigations; limited powers of detention and arrest by traffic officers and the need for police to attend or to process custodial issues; and research indicated that of all the road stops by MOT officers only about 20 per cent of the drivers were given infringement notices. Worldwide, NZ was one of the few countries with separate traffic and policing organisations. Your editorial should be a blueprint for sensible and necessary road safety education.

Wayne McNeil, Henderson.

Fight for survival

Those who think negotiation and compromise could end the war in Ukraine, such as Sandra Jacobs (NZ Herald, January 10), should look at the aims and background of the Russian invasion. This conflict started in 2014 with Russia annexing Donbas and Crimea then proceeding to erase the Ukrainian identity and language in the occupied territories. The UN and the West tut-tutted but did nothing to help so the Russians took the next step in February last year and invaded the whole country. To everyone’s surprise, the Ukrainians fought back and even re-took lost territory when friendly powers supplied defence weapons. But Russia’s total destruction of civilian centres and infrastructure, together with mass deportations and war crimes, show Putin’s true attitudes and intentions; the elimination of Ukraine with all its people. And if Ukraine falls then Moldova and the Baltic states will be next. The Minsk and other agreements show a truce or cease-fire is just a pause for the Russians to consolidate gains, re-equip and do it again. People are fighting for their existence. They need real support and appeasement simply won’t work. And, is this a wake-up call that NZ’s underfunded defence force could do very little, and former allies in ANZUS would not help?

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

A firefighter attends a burning house hit by the Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine. Photo / Libkos, AP

Members of payments

I find it both incomprehensible and irresponsible that, at a time when all New Zealanders are asked to tighten their belts, the Government can sanction huge pay increases for MPs. In addition to the increases, MP pensions are to receive a top up too. MPs also are to get extra perks and allowances, such as travel. When will the Prime Minister stand up and explain how this fits into the hardships families are facing? No doubt taxes will rise to fund these planned increases too.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

Private property

Unfortunately, whatever other issues there are, the privacy legislation (NZ Herald, January 9) also allows for offenders to hide behind privacy arguments. When my car was hit in a Bunnings car park recently, the offender drove off without leaving identifying details. I was informed that the identifying information was on the firm’s Auror system and I was given the relevant file number. When pressed, however, Bunnings would not give the information to my insurer, citing privacy arguments. I didn’t want or need the identifying information and the police, rightly, were not interested. Meanwhile, I am left approximately $700 out of pocket – clearly, privacy has its price.

Mike O’Brien, Red Beach.

Doing time

It’s been very hard to get a clear reading on whether there is an increase in crime in New Zealand. Anecdotally, one is given the impression – through the number of ram raids and stabbings – that crime is going through the roof. However, whenever any spokesperson from the Government is challenged on the matter, we are assured that crime is on the decrease. One assumes that they are telling the truth. Perhaps it is the way crime is now recorded….or not recorded? The Department of Corrections, who are on the receiving end of what the police and the courts pass on to them, report a 7.5 per cent increase in the prison population over the past six months - an increase of 580. The current total of 8308 is still well short of the operational capacity of 9000. That’s as good a measure as one can ask for.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Protest motives

I am gratified that Susan Denham (NZ Herald, January 10) had her charges for participating in the Parliament protests dropped. She is vaccinated, which belies the constant claims that the protests were anti-vax. They were not; it was principally about opposing the mandates surrounding lockdown and compulsory vaccination for those in public service such as firefighters, nurses, and teachers. Like any large protest, there will be elements of extremists who have other agendas. However, the fact is, the protest was not anti-vax. The huge majority of those present were protesting against a Government that was ignoring the wishes of a large portion, even possibly the majority of people, who opposed anyone losing jobs because of their choice not to be vaccinated, and the continued lockdown and restrictions imposed unnecessarily by a Government that had failed miserably in its efforts to vaccinate the populace. The fact that the protest ended in violence was a direct result of the refusal by the Government to engage, and then compelling the police to evict them. The outcome was solely caused by the Government’s refusal to recognise the right to a peaceful protest, as indeed it was until the police commenced eviction.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Family values

To promote families that give kids a better future, Victoria Carter canvasses (NZ Herald, January 10) all sorts of outsourced solutions from funded “learning programmes” to the imitation of Sweden’s apartment blocks for single mothers, plus a token grandparent. She overlooks the obvious: bring back the extended family. Now it’s every nuclear family for itself, and we discard our elderly like rubbish. Our short-sighted, selfish “modernity” is proving to be our undoing. Time to pause and rethink.

Gavan O’Farrell, Lower Hutt.

Mistreated Manukau

Gary Hollis (NZ Herald, January 10), wants money focused on the Waitematā, yet we have three harbours all deserving restoration. The Central Interceptor ($1-2 billion) will redirect wastewater from the Waitematā to the Manukau Harbour, where pollution by treated wastewater will increase once the CI is online. The Manukau has been abused for decades, from the various industries that poured their pollution into it prior to the development of the Māngere Treatment Plant, the pollution bulldozed into it at the Pikes Point rubbish tip, the inappropriate reclamations along the edge of Te Papapa that have caused massive siltation problems, to the ongoing pollution from the Māngere Treatment Plant and those further afield. . The Port of Onehunga has also been locked up for decades with no ships using it; one wonders what a wharf is for? It is time that ferries be introduced back on the Manukau (yes it used to have these), opening up commuting from the likes of Clarks Beach, Waiuku, Cornwallis and even Whatipū. We undervalue the lovely Manukau and continue to see it instead used as Auckland’s toilet. Much as I love the Waitematā, we need greater spending on Manukau and give it marine reserve status.

Stephen Lasham, chairman, Manukau Harbour Restoration Society.

Open slather

So the latest call is for a covered tennis stadium to be built on the waterfront. I am sure that the gentleman who wants this is well-intentioned. However, I think enough has already been built on the waterfront land. Much of the reclaimed land that the people and boaties of Auckland could enjoy has already been taken, in the main, by the rich and powerful or those with the ability to influence what happens to this land. Enough of high-rise apartments and commercial HQs. Let the people of Auckland enjoy the reclaimed land as parklands or green playing spaces. Open-air concerts. Sunshine and birdlife. Maybe even fishing, if any fish are left in the harbour by that time. Why have venues and car parks for sporting crowds? Tennis? Then rugby and cricket? We already have enough sporting stadia around the city; free, open green space is what this city is short of. Let’s have a waterfront parkland with space for trees, art, and music. The future people of Auckland deserve it.

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

Doodle bombs

Auckland has become swamped in ugly, unintelligible graffiti. I have given up complaining. The authorities seem to have abandoned any desire to fix it. Like the teenage ram raiders, the culprits can run riot without any consequences and boast on social media of their more and more outrageous targets. Back in 1994, the New York mayor, the then-sensible version of Rudy Giuliani, said that a cleaner city was a safe city. He announced a sweeping initiative involving a dozen agencies and including a 24-hour phone tip line and a 25-member anti-graffiti police squad. He said eliminating graffiti would make the city a more attractive place to do business, and, in the long run, help the city financially. It worked. Isn’t that what everyone from the new Auckland mayor to Heart of the City, let alone us residents, are pleading for?

Bill Evans, Freemans Bay.

Short and sweet

On pronunciation

As a fan of correct pronunciation of our official languages, why should we accept our TV presenters referring to Gisborne as “Gisbin”? Gary Monk, Takapuna.

On Harry

To attack your family in such a public way is not the way to handle it if you want to have any kind of relationship with your family. Joyce Morton, Mt Roskill.

Harry reminds me of large sections of New Zealand’s population who find themselves in a disadvantaged situation and blame everyone else for their predicament and refuse to accept any form of personal responsibility. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Montecito is under evacuation orders - is Harry enduring the wrath of God also? Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

On parenting

I look forward to the day when parental skills become as natural as breeding “skills”. What a happy, healthy society that would be. Linda Lang, Henderson.

On governance

Have you noticed how smoothly the country is running with Parliament in recess for the summer break? Is there a message there, somewhere? Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

On tennis

Can we proceed with the plans to put a roof over Stanley Street? Not the whole street, mind, just the tennis courts please... and soon. Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

The Premium Debate

Increase in police CCTV surveillance of number plates

Let’s get real, there is an abundance of crime from ram raids, home invasions, vicious attacks unprovoked, people speeding away etc, etc. In the UK, plate recognition gives them the owner, who is insured to drive the vehicle, registration and warrant info, also their law allows them to search any car they suspect has drugs or drug trafficking involved. It is unbelievable how many arrests they make using technology. Here in our PC society, we accept mediocrity. We have to change and deal to criminals, not protect them. Victims of crime are treated badly. Anything including technology that will reduce crime should be welcomed. Garry B.

The Privacy Act is a charter for crooks and criminals. Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear. The police are our friends, with the difficult task of keeping us safe in our homes and on the road. More power to their arm, I say. Chris M.

So you’d be happy for all your personal health information to be broadcast on tonight’s news? The Privacy Act governs many things. Grayson R.

If you have nothing to hide, why are you afraid to be captured by the camera? If the technology is indeed useful in reducing crime, I’m willing to give up some of my privacy. Jason W.

And that’s the slippery slope. Nothing to hide, so nothing fear, until you’re at the wrong end of it, through no fault of your own. Don’t ever give up any of your privacy, they’ll be taking as much as they can, they don’t need help. Ray S.

There’s the problem “I’m willing to give up some of my privacy”. What? And some more next week or next year, and the year after? Andrew S.

The point is, what do police do with this data? Well, there is no point in tracking law-abiding citizens, so that leaves the others, the lawbreakers or suspects of crime and I feel safer if they are being tracked and picked up. Nicholas B.

Like any information, there should be clear protocols around who can access it and under what conditions. But as long as there are safeguards then the tool should be used. There are a small group of people who keep trying to block the police from doing their jobs effectively, with no clear benefit for doing so. Welly G.