Letters: Harry’s kills revelation ‘no sense’, Ignoring climate, Road safety

Prince Harry's memoir was released early in Spain. Photo / AP

Harry’s kills revelation ‘no sense’

Prince Harry better watch out after his revelation that he killed Taliban in Afghanistan while serving his country.

People have long memories and there are many idiots out there. Remember what happened to Salman Rushdie.

What was the point for Harry to make it known he killed these people, that is if it is actually true? What did he want out of it? It makes no sense to me. Someone could take offence at what he said and could try to hurt him or even worse his children. He has put a target on his back.

He is a spoilt privileged brat, no doubt encouraged by Meghan, but saying that, he needs to take ownership of his own actions and grow up. No consideration for his father and brother, nothing is ever his fault. There must be something seriously wrong with him to do this to his own family.

I hope King Charles will think carefully if he still intends to invite Harry to his coronation. It is going to be one big headache and a nightmare for the security services.

Also after all these statements you can no longer trust Harry. I do not think there is a way back for Harry. I am glad he is not my son.

Joyce Morton, Mt Roskill

Ignoring climate

Rod Emmerson (NZ Herald, January 7) sums up in simple, succinct cartoon form, our dogged determination to ignore climate change, even while the planet is trying to express itself to the impending disasters ahead.

British scientist in climatology Professor Philip Jones, a highly renowned international figure on climate change, voiced his concerns that leave us in no doubt over what we must do if our children/grandchildren are to have a life at all. He notes doubling CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will result in a 1.5-4.5 degree increase in polar meltdowns.

Before 2100 (77 years from now) dust bowl conditions in already dry countries will create massive reduction in agriculture production, access to drinking water and migration in huge numbers, with bushfires on a massive scale on Australia’s west. Seventy per cent of the habitable world will no longer sustain human life, millions of species will become extinct and coastal and delta cities will be underwater.

We need to face this on a united front and do it quickly and safely while we can. We really are running out of time.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

Getting what we pay for

Tony Sullivan (NZ Herald, January 6) wrote regarding tax rates in Scandinavia, and a lack of capital gains tax in New Zealand.

It seems quite incredible that Kiwis just do not seem to appear to understand the relationship between overall tax take, and the ability for Govt to provide services. Here in NZ, we are getting what we pay for: Inadequate hospital facilities and numbers of healthcare workers resulting in huge wait times for surgery and long queues in EDs; inadequate levels of policing ability and countless robberies and dairy attacks; inadequate education facilities and numbers of teachers and teacher aides.

The level of funding for healthcare remains very low comparative to other OECD countries. You simply cannot have your cake and eat it, expecting further tax reductions!

Scandinavians, at the upper end of overall tax collection enjoy phenomenally good, and free, healthcare and education, and appear amongst the “happiest” nations of the world.

We need, as a nation, to agree to raise levels of taxation commensurate with decent healthcare, decent policing, and decent education. Otherwise, we are doomed to mediocrity.

Dr Julian Fuller, Campbells Bay

Political predictions

The Herald’s gallery team is not going to win (or lose) any bottles of wine over their predictions for 2023 politics.

Being prepared to be wrong, here are some of my thoughts on other possibilities: National/Act will be able to govern alone (just) after New Zealand’s next election. Not because of their scintillating new ideas and policies but because of Labour’s fumbles and stumbles. Act, especially David Seymour, will perform very well and take a bigger slice of the total vote. Labour will be thrashed for their experimental ideology, over-reach and non-delivery.

Labour will have defeated themselves (and their consultants). There will be lots of retirements. NZ First will get back into Parliament, Shane Jones starring.

The Greens will not become the “Teals” in NZ as they do not know what they stand for and do not achieve anything either in or out of government.

The economy (inflation) and Covid (another outbreak) will be the main problems testing voters.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour

Act Party leader David Seymour during the budget at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Marty Melville

High-powered cars

There has been considerable discussion recently on whether speeding is a major cause of road accidents.

We live on a major road in the eastern suburbs of Auckland which has a 50km/h speed limit and is used by many speeding vehicles, which has caused some of the residents to complain to the police. The police have responded by using their helicopter to track the speeders and have reported that they have seen speeding at up to 140km/h. However, in many cases the offenders’ vehicles were not old cars, but expensive high-powered European vehicles being driven by their owners.

Drivers speeding at such levels should lose their licences for a considerable period of time and incur severe fines, with no licences for work purposes only being granted. Maybe then the speeders will get the message.

David Mairs, Glendowie

Road safety

Having covered 3200km in the past 13 days I can quite safely say our road safety planners spent a lot of our money ensuring we have head-on crashes.

There were so many roads I drove on with new steel side rail guards on one side and cheese cutters on the other.

Now, I am not one to complain about safety, but I would much rather end up in a paddock or drain than in a head-on accident . Surely any preventative accident devices should be placed in such a way as to avoid collision i.e. the centre of the road and not placed so as to avoid damaging a farmer’s fence. Lots of money not very well spent.

Jim McCormick, Gisborne

Drive to conditions

In the early years of my experience as a civil engineer in the UK road construction industry, circa 1950s, it was standard practice to design all new roads for V70 (a velocity of 70m/h = 112km/h).

Of course, there were (and still are) many rural roads which are not up to this standard, So drivers were expected to use their common sense when driving along these roads, irrespective of the legal speed limit. The severity of the damage to the car and its occupants resulting from an accident is obviously related to the mass and speed of the vehicle, for kinetic energy reasons. But the root cause of accidents goes deeper than that.

The mantra “drive to the conditions” is paramount – not trying to match the posted speed limit, even if it has been reduced. So the solution to the road accident problem is as simple as that. And clearly – the Road to Zero initiative is pie-in-the-sky stuff.

Jack Waters, Taupō

Army of detractors

If there are keen observers of New Zealand from other countries, they would be bemused by the situation here.

Despite having so much going for it they would see deep divisions, rising crime, smart people leaving and other unhappiness. What is the reason for this, they might say?

Delving deeper they would discover a small army of detractors, commentators, erstwhile politicians, radio announcers, continually tearing at the country’s fabric. According to these people, NZ is in deep trouble economically and socially with the Government a shambles and in disarray.

Constructive criticism is one thing but their barrage goes well beyond that. Criminals thrive on confusion and see the time is right for their activities to go ahead. Intelligent and inventive youngsters sick of this negativity will take their talents elsewhere. Any worthwhile projects proposed by the Government and backed up by expert advice, are rubbished with opposition politicians vowing to scrap them when they get into power.

Surely, our observers might say with climate change, pandemics, inflation and wars the country should come together. No, say the detractors, we want things done our way.

Our observers quietly walk away saying where have we heard this before.

John Michael, Snells Beach

Short & sweet

On Harry’s book

On the evidence to date, over the next few weeks, we can expect a stream of denials and accusations from the press and friends of the royal family about the contents of Harry’s book. What is revealing, however, is that, whether what Harry has written is true or false, no one, including his closest family, has expressed any concern that he should feel the way he does. That has to say something about the royals, does it not?

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert

How timely that we should be considering how our democracy could be more inclusive with co-governance, that Harry should give us a book full of reasons to dump the dysfunctional family we have to take on an “as is where is” basis as our heads of state.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay

On Covid rules

How is it xenophobic when people call for Chinese travellers to be tested for Covid? Our health system is barely coping as it is. NZ should be doing everything it can to negate the risk of having Covid take over the hospitals.

Mark Young, Orewa

I recall Dr Ayesha Verrall being highly critical of the Labour Party’s slow and weak response to Covid in the period before she was offered a job as a Labour Party MP. Verrall is now offering no response to the likely high number of cases and variants coming from China. Perhaps lockdowns are Labour’s best re-election plan.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers