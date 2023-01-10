Letters: Crash investigations, Prince Harry, regional tourism, civil liberties, and an egg shortage

Police crash investigators at the scene of a fatal collision between a car and bus. Photo / Dean Taylor, File

Lessons lost

Where do the results of all our fatal road crash investigations end up? The airline industry publishes the results of all their official crash investigations with the sole purpose of improving flight safety and results in exceptional increases in safer air travel over many years. New Zealand fatal road crash reports seem to get buried in the coroner’s court or lost in privacy laws and no access. Surely the publication of all these accident details would tell the full causal facts? Was it cellphone use, speed, etc? I think we lose a massive opportunity to inform drivers on the simple stories and facts that result in lives lost. Where are the danger spots and why do these accidents happen? What recommendations to improve safety have been made and who is responsible to implement them, by when? The airline industry has shown open crash investigations result in safer air travel; our road transport system needs a more open and quicker reporting process.

Russell Herbert, Bucklands Beach.

Mother’s ruin

It’s incredibly sad watching Harry as he attempts to shed his old skin. Sadly, he has not quite managed to take responsibility for his choices in life. The real villain is actually the person he idolises, his mother. Diana and Charles had a very messy, very public, display of bad feelings. The clue to his “siding” with his mother is the comment Charles allegedly made upon Harry’s birth, “now I have an heir and a spare, my job is done”. Only Diana could have told Harry that, he was just a baby. He does not even know it is true, he is just repeating what his mother told him. It is not easy to keep quiet for the sake of one’s children, but it is of vital importance if we want them to grow into healthy adults capable of managing their emotions. Harry is trapped in the mess of his mother’s making, unable to move forward emotionally. His only chance is to see his mother as she really was, not some saint; and forgive his father and accept that nobody is perfect. His brother has already found the answers, thanks to a very sensible and stable partner.

S. Hansen, Hastings.

Have sympathy

No, Joyce, (NZ Herald, January 9) where is the “privilege” in losing your mother at 12 years of age; expected to carry on, no tears, no grief? No guidance or genuine loving arms to comfort you? Oh no, far too “woke”. Soldier on, lad, and you did, Harry, until you couldn’t. There was no safety net, no empathy, love, or care - just get on with it in the glare of the world’s view and insatiable press. How would your son have coped with that after losing you, his loving mother, in an horrific crash? Have a heart. No one deserves to be thrown under the bus here. How we view and comment on this family is a reflection of who we really are. Forgiveness is the key.

Janette Anderson, Paeroa.

Prince Harry, left, during an interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan. Photo / AP

Brought to account

Referring to Peter Calder’s letter (NZ Herald, January 10) in relation to “due credit”; when people live close to the poverty line or have lower incomes they are in not in the luxurious position of being able to follow the Micawber Principle. They literally live from day to day and so use whatever credit they have. I feel for these people and, given Westpac’s error, the bank should do the honourable thing to make good.

Alison Feeney, Remuera.

Our predicament

At least once a week I read that the Scandinavian countries have gold-plated social services because they have higher tax rates. Could there be another reason? A worker in the North European countries (including Germany, Switzerland and others), creates twice as much wealth compared to New Zealand. They work with capital-expensive machines, and have the skills to do so. The employers can pay higher wages, and the tax take rises - even with tax rates similar to ours. On the other side, we are in the top ranking for obesity, incarceration, crime, child abuse, truancy, car accidents, and domestic violence. This is precisely what overloads our social services, not the alleged “underfunding”. The notion that we can tax ourselves out of this misery is nothing short of a cargo cult. The low productivity, and the high cost of social failure, are not God-given. They just reflect who and how we are.

K H Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Further afield

With our changing climate extremely disruptive to holiday plans could our media and meteorologists please give some kudos to areas south of the “Big Smoke” that are away from the traditional Christmas and New Year’s celebration spots? Our climate will always be less extreme than the north, it will be much warmer than it used to be, and we will get better at looking after you.

Stuart Mackenzie, New Plymouth.

Follow me

Civil liberties and privacy issues as a result of the police capturing number plates (NZ Herald, January 10). Are you kidding? Any tool to help the police monitor the movement of vehicles involved in possible criminal/illegal activity is a plus for me if it means keeping us safe. I couldn’t give two hoots whether the police monitor my movements by car or in the streets as I have nothing to hide. In days when people already promote their activity on Facebook and so on, I would be interested to hear what the concerns are of any law-abiding citizens who oppose this security measure.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Caught on camera

Some years ago walking around central London, I always felt reassured by signs declaring, “This area is covered by CCTV”. As for the NZ Police using that technology, I’m pretty sure they have more important things to do than trawl through footage to while away their shifts. However, as an example, if a suspect in a crime claims not to have been anywhere near the location when it was committed, they can be caught out in a lie if they are on surveillance cameras filling their vehicle at a nearby gas station around the time of the crime. The only people who should be worried about these cameras are suspects, and their defence lawyers. Unless of course the problem here for “the experts” is that the police may catch too many criminals?

John Capener, Kawerau.

Over-egged

It’s good news that New Zealand has finally caught up with the EU and UK by banning battery chicken farms, the downside is the shortage and price of eggs in the supermarkets. This, along with the rising cost of butter, is pushing up prices for the consumer at cafes and bakeries. Perhaps it is time to use some of the inventive ingredients used during food rationing in WWII; there are many delicious eggless cake recipes using substitute fats, vinegar, oil and coconut. I have inherited my mum’s old cookbook but there are plenty of examples online for anyone who is looking to reduce their grocery bill and try something new.

Helen Hammond, Pakuranga.

Praising Xi

I found it refreshing to read the article by Ian Bremmer (NZ Herald, January 9) regarding Xi Jinping’s unrivalled power becoming a global problem. Bremmer points out that Xi’s power will grow larger in 2023 and ”the last time China had a leader with such unrestrained power, the result was widespread famine, economic ruin, and the deaths of millions of people”. This type of ruler, in my opinion, should never be praised, and I find it alarming that a former prime minister of our country chooses to do just that.

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

Berming desire

Sadly, the formerly attractive suburbs of Auckland have overgrown berms and neglected properties. Many new developments have been designed with no lawns on the property. Consequently, few of these residents own a mower and berms in front are not mown. Many individual homeowners have also ceased to care for land outside their own front fences. Auckland Council owns the land but seems unprepared to do any maintenance. The council has also mentioned it is the responsibility of the occupant to maintain the berm. Is this indifference or laziness? Or is it just a case of “why should I look after land that is not mine”? In what was a desirable area to reside, we now live in something that resembles the third world. Such a shame that pride in ownership and our surroundings has declined to this level. I ask the council to take responsibility for all the berms they own and make us once again proud to say we live in Auckland. Or introduce some type of penalty against those who are destroying our neighbourhoods.

Mary Wilton, Bucklands Beach.

Short and sweet

On royals

“All happy families resemble one another, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” –Tolstoy. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Hopefully, Thomas Markle, who has been treated with such contempt by his daughter Meghan, will now be breathing a sigh of relief he never met Harry. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

I loved Tom Bradby’s parting words. “Thank you for sparing the time!” Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On eggs

The ban was announced 10 years ago to take effect at the beginning of this year and 75 per cent of chicken farmers are still being affected. How much more notice should we have given them? Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

On crime

My spies in London inform me that their 1980s spate of bag-snatching was quickly snuffed out with the use of plenty of cameras. Too draconian for us all, eh? Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

On puzzling

I have been so enjoying having the extended puzzles. The “cracking the safe” and Pokergrams add very welcome variety. Jan Edgar, Avondale.

The Premium Debate

What’s in store for first-home buyers?

Hopefully, an end to the “feeding frenzy” in New Zealand’s housing market. It’s been driven by real estate agents’ talk, the banks, the media, and those who believe it is a one-way bet. There is a house up our road, initially marketed at $2.4 million, now the owners have been advised by the agent that maybe they could expect $1.8 million. Still no interest. Waipapa M.

Then they should stay put and come back and relist later if they have any sense. Many factors affect the property market, this is just the usual lull in the cycle. It’ll be back to the “one-way bet” within 12 months, be prepared. Ray S.

Having spent a million to build a house, there’s no way I’m going to sell it for less. Regardless of what the market does. I’ll live in it and wait. Nicoletta P.

It is quite irresponsible to encourage first-home buyers into this market. Michael R.

What I don’t understand is how New Zealand people think. Nowhere in the world is housing cheap, you have to pay an arm and a leg for it; be it Germany/US/UK, or anywhere. For that sake, investors in Germany are raking in due to the policies that the government put in, rent for good. The problem is New Zealand is a low-wage economy, and no one has been addressing it for the last three decades. Second, housing is tied up with interest rates. As it goes up, prices stabilise, and when interest rates come down, house prices go up. There are other caveats but interest rates take up the majority. If house prices collapse in New Zealand, it will be doomsday for New Zealand and no government or bank would vouch for that. Cherian T.