Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Speed of trailers, costs and driving, Covid testing, Auckland’s port

NZ Herald
13 mins to read
The number of police assigned to monitoring traffic has been a major discussion point for readers.

The number of police assigned to monitoring traffic has been a major discussion point for readers.

Letter of the week: Julian Fitter, Maketu

Can I add to your discussion about speed limits? Speed is clearly an important factor in many accidents. A month ago, I was very nearly hit by a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand