New Zealand

Letters: Ukraine, bank credit, Hauraki Gulf, traffic officers, the Tologa Bay wharf, and arrivals from China

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo / LIBKOS, via AP

An end to war

Troop casualties on both sides have been estimated at over 200,000, Ukraine civilian deaths over 40,000, and refugees in the millions. But both sides persist with war - illegally started by

