Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo / LIBKOS, via AP

An end to war

Troop casualties on both sides have been estimated at over 200,000, Ukraine civilian deaths over 40,000, and refugees in the millions. But both sides persist with war - illegally started by a brutal dictator, and now prolonged by the military goals of Ukraine - but in a context which it looks like the West can alter. The war has been likened to the Cuban crisis when the US objected to Russian bases next door. Khrushchev removed his bases from Cuba and the US removed theirs from Turkey. Putin, unfortunately, is no Gorbachev and for some time has objected to NATO’s advancement and its implications, to the point of the war. Is it not time to engage in negotiation and compromise in order to address the security of both Ukraine and Russia? Would the inhabitants of these war zones, and the troops, rather be further maimed or decimated - or would they prefer a slower change towards democracy in Russia and Russian areas, by ensuring that the younger generation lives to accomplish this? We know that a large number of Russians do not want to join this war.

Sandra Jacobs, Glenfield.

Due credit

Far be it from me to say anything nice about banks. But, having read closely the coverage of the Westpac glitch that left people out of pocket, I can’t understand what the problem is. If previous purchases, on a debit or credit card, leave me unable to afford present expenses, I plainly spent money I did not have. If the bank doesn’t call the debt for a few weeks, I have had free money for that period. Those fuming that the bank has left them unable to put food on the table might like to familiarise themselves with the Micawber Principle.

Peter Calder, Westmere.

Troubled waters

The Government is about to spend millions on the Kaipara Harbour, where very few people live, while the Hauraki Gulf (where one-third of NZ’s population lives) is suffocating with plastic and sediment such that reef-dwelling crayfish are now functionally extinct and snapper are on the endangered list, as are many other species. It’s not just fish species in peril. Twenty-two per cent of seabirds in the region are now being threatened with extinction. Fifty beaches in the region at various times have been declared no-swim zones because of pollution in peak holiday periods. Six new pests threatening marine life have arrived, more than likely from shipping and only 0.3 per cent of the gulf is designated as reserve. One wonders where the Government’s priorities in terms of the majority of the population are, and is this yet another case of central government having a death-wish for Auckland? If Wayne Brown wants to do Auckland a favour, Auckland should have its own central government for Aucklanders, by Aucklanders, and of Aucklanders.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Delivery key

Dr Julian Fuller’s comments (NZ Herald, January 9) only cover the income side of the government under-investment in essential services and he can only see increasing the tax we pay as the answer. The problem is not the lack of funding, it’s how it is spent and this Government has written a new chapter about wasteful spending. In 1988, a health system report chaired by Alan Gibbs advised that there was plenty of money allocated to health, but most of it was wasted by poor delivery of services and top-heavy management. The Government of the day (Labour) ignored it completely. So there is the challenge for whichever government holds the purse strings later this year. Look in the mirror, not at the taxpayers, to get the health system in order.

Chester Rendell, Paihia.

Alan Gibbs tabled his report into the health system in 1988. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

Spent force

In recent days, at least four correspondents have called for road traffic policing to be taken away from the police, and given to a dedicated organisation. Younger readers may be unaware that we used to have such a force, run by the Ministry of Transport, as it then was. They were concerned only with traffic and did not investigate or prosecute other crimes. Their uniform and vehicle markings set them apart from the police, and they were universally respected (or feared) for their efficiency. The mere sight of one of their black and white cars was enough to make any motorist check his/her speed and hope all lights were working. Overnight they were turned into police, so the National Government could claim to have given us a thousand extra police. Now we see cars and trucks ignore red lights and stop signs in full view of marked police cars whose drivers seem unable to stir themselves to do anything about it, and the same goes for telephone use while driving. Nobody would have dared to do that in sight of an MoT officer. Is that not what we need now?

R Porteous, Balmoral.

Pier support

An excellent article by Neil Reid regarding ex-All Black Andy Jefferd (NZ Herald, January 9) trying to save the Tolaga Bay wharf. Many years ago, my wife and I toured the East Coast, stopping at many tiny motor camps on the way, and drove to this historic wharf. This area was a thriving community many years ago. Across the road from the wharf is the now historic wool shed with the preserved wool press fenced off with the wooden floor still there, alongside the historic freezing works. We walked to the end of that long wharf; there was a sign up warning swimmers they do so at their own risk. I do hope this appeal succeeds. This is a very important part of our pioneering wool and meat export industry.

Eric Strickett, Henderson.

Smoke screen

There was no need for legislation on sunscreens (NZ Herald, January 9). Falsely advertising a product as having a higher SPF than it actually is is simple fraud, but the police are not interested, so the problem is devolved to the councils by Parliament. Our politicians should be aware that council staff as well as the police have crossword puzzles to do.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Park and charge

Some innovative ideas are sprouting up as the electrification process takes hold of modern societies. One that may be ideal for Auckland and other New Zealand cities and towns is to multi-task all parking lots on government land by turning them into covered areas with solar panels on top. This double-whammy would provide parkers with dry movement underneath and offer a very large amount of land that can be leased to power providers or simply donated to them with the proviso of providing free EV charging.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Pain aired

I write as the mother of a son devastated by the loss of his father while aged 11. A constant drive for me has been, along with acknowledgment, support and sympathy, to ensure his life is one of carpe diem rather than carping infinitum about his situation. Yes, obviously, difficult and devastating but not ultimately debilitating. Numerous people in history have gone on to do great things after the premature loss of a parent - Aristotle, Marcus Aurelius, Abraham Lincoln, Isaac Newton, the Bronte Sisters, and George Eliot to name a few. I find it truly worrying to witness the profiteering from Harry’s sorry situation; to allow him to air his pain so publicly will, I fear, be ultimately destructive for him.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Harried life

I have no sympathy for Prince Harry, even to the point that he misses his mother. We all have sadness in our lives and it is how we react to our choices and feelings that helps us move on. The point is that Harry has to decide whether he stays or whether he goes. He can’t have both. At the moment, he is sitting on the fence and his book will help the readers decide how they react to his choices.

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.

Princely sum

The saga of Harry and Meghan continues, their grievances to be announced in his much-awaited book due for circulation. This self-serving petulance is astonishing - this while Covid still rages, thousands of Ukrainian and Russian lives are lost in a senseless conflict and the subsequent suffering of the Ukrainian people. His actions are shameful, an image now tarnished, his sole claim to suffering, “I was knocked to the floor by my brother.” This outpouring of trivia, an intent to embarrass the monarchy would greatly distress his grandmother the late Queen if alive today. Is it all about the money?

P .J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

On arrivals

Regarding travellers to New Zealand, from anywhere in the world, with the average time period between contact with a Covid infectious person and testing positive being five days, a 48-hour pre-departure test is pointless. As would be an arrival test. Christine Smith, Botany Downs.

The greatest risk of spreading the virus is coming from our own who, although knowing they have Covid, don’t report their positive result and just carry on with their usual activities in the community. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On Harry

Prince Harry accuses his father of showing them no affection. Surely he has seen the footage of Queen Elizabeth returning from a six-month tour and giving 5-year-old Charles a handshake? V. Hall, Whangaparāoa.

I hope Harry and Meghan seriously consider early retirement and live happily ever after. Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Will Prince Harry be getting royalties from his book? Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

Spare us. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On sunshine

A bright yellow object has appeared in the sky. I Googled it. It seems it is some sort of star. I hope it stays, it is quite pleasant. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

I’m feeling a massive sense of empathy towards the Royal Family and truly admire their dignity as this godawful saga plays out. Ness K.

Harry is a troubled and emotional young guy, “love”-struck with a gold-digging social climber. Sooner or later, he will reconcile with his family and want to re-enter the royal fold. This won’t work for her, they’ll split. He’ll be a heartbroken single dad getting milked for the biggest child support payments in the galaxy, stuck somewhere he doesn’t want to live, sharing custody of royal children. You read it here first team. Paul W.

For people who wanted to keep out of the public eye, they are certainly doing the opposite. Anything for 30 pieces of silver? Can we see less of Harry who, in the scheme of things, is now irrelevant? Patrick F.

The two people I feel sorry for in this whole saga are Harry’s children. If photos tell a true story, from the ones I’ve seen published over the years, Harry had a happy childhood and a great relationship with all of his relatives including his father, brother and many cousins. Instead of fostering those relationships for Archie and Lili’s benefit, he has cut them off from having the support of a loving extended family, something vital for children growing up. I’m sure he will one day come to regret his actions but by then it may be too late. Very sad. Denise B.

From what one has read and heard it seems the Royal Family aka The Firm is as messy as many other family with issues. Just with more resources. Richard P.

Probably deserves it but I for one have had a stomach full of the royals. Time for a republic now. Paul S.

I disagree. The monarchy serves as a vital backstop safeguard to New Zealand’s democracy, a small country without a constitution. Maureen D.



