Letters: Peace in Ukraine, forestry slash, arrival cards, church abuse, and MPs’ pay

Appeasement flawed

Sandra Jacob’s comments (NZ Herald, January 10) suggest that the West should force a compromise in Ukraine. She is right that the toll of the war is appalling. But strong-arming the victim and appeasing the aggressor will only pause the conflict, not end it. The war could be ended at any time - Russia can simply leave Ukraine. But the Russian state demonstrates no interest in peace, and the Russian people have been largely supportive of the regime, or silent. Should a victim of abuse be convinced to give in to their abuser, to make the situation go away? Of course not. But suggesting that Ukraine negotiate with its aggressor is no different. Any compromise Ukrainians could make would be a net gain for Russia. The path to ending the conflict is to help Ukraine win. A defeated Russia will show other nations that aggression against neighbours will be costly and ineffective. A Ukrainian victory is in all our interest for global stability and prosperity. So, to stop the bloodshed, the West must use its vast military means and urgently give Ukrainians what they need to win, not just what they need to force a stalemate.

Scott Pollok, Mt Wellington.

Slash penalties

There urgently needs to be far harsher mandatory penalties for forestry owners, (many of whom are owned by overseas companies) who do not remove forestry “slash” when harvesting logs for export. The contract for consents and sale of these hectares must include the responsibility to clear land as trees are cut down and not left to block rivers, contaminate beaches and cover bridges during heavy rains, flooding and cyclones. What will be the Government’s reaction and solution to the continued plight of the East Coast caused by greedy foreign forestry owners? Action or non-action?

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Future arrivals

We are being advised that the overseas arrival notification will be changed from the traditional card, to an online process accessed by phone or laptop (NZ Herald, January 11). Whilst this will suit many travellers, there will be others, particularly in the older generation, or those who are less abled, for whom this change will be impossible. Not everyone has a mobile phone or is able to use computer technology with ease. One has only to observe the confusion experienced by many at the airport automated check-in process The implication given so far is that only the online process will be available. This is surely a form of discrimination, placing barriers for those not able to comply. Banking has already become a challenge for some. Now it is overseas travel that is being targeted. We need to be more accommodating and sympathetic.

Bruce B Owen, Bombay.

Church abuse

Cardinal Dew announced (NZ Herald, January 11) that a proposal has been put forward by Bishops and Catholic leaders for mandatory reporting to the police of allegations of clerical sexual abuse in relation to children. This is a game-changer as it didn’t seem to be regarded as a criminal offence in the church. Instead, a priest could confess and then get rehabilitated or, in former days, be sent to another parish. There was no mention of police reporting from Pope Francis recently. He said that these allegations should be reported to the local bishops. So this proposal is a welcome change in response to the recent Royal Commission of Inquiry. I urge church leaders to act on it as soon as possible.

Paddy Brocherie, Redcliffs.

Unhappy snaps

The only question that comes to mind for me regarding the capturing of license plate numbers by the police (NZ Herald, January 9) is this: Do those who complain about civil rights and privacy issues being intruded upon want a safer New Zealand or not? While much has been made lately about a lack of security measures for the general public against crime, when one is offered it somehow impinges on our freedoms. CCTV installation has been shown to be effective across the globe in reducing criminal activity. If the same could be introduced to NZ, it would put all on notice that the only civil rights and privacy affected would be that of the lawless. As an added bonus it would hopefully reduce the appalling annual road toll as it would become more difficult for idiotic drivers to escape from punishment for their undeniable stupidity. This, on its own surely warrants the protection granted to us all that this surveillance would provide. The only time I have objected to having my car’s number plate captured was while driving in an empty bus lane on a weekend, costing me $150.00. It was, however, my fault. Fair cop. I won’t do it again. The system works.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

More productive

K H Peter Kammler points out (NZ Herald, January 11) that northern European countries create more wealth because skilled workers operate capital-intensive machines. In New Zealand, the rich have two-thirds of their wealth in property and only one-third in productive assets. Progressive tax changes and government policies could help to divert more capital into wealth-creating businesses and upskilling the workforce.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Promised land

Your correspondents A Spelman and D Stott (NZ Herald, January 12) emphasised a suggestion made by many of us in the past. In order to hold campaigning government parties to account, we have few choices other than a “Community Council” style body, with the powers to scrutinise and force implementation of promised “sweeteners”. The failed KiwiBuild promise springs to mind and surely voters have to wonder what else has been overpromised and underdelivered. Otherwise, all these unmaterialised promises will grace the history books for decades to come, but may never see any level of accountability.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Moneyed of parliament

New Zealand taxpayers pay our Prime Minister, the head of a country of 6 million people, $471,049; more than the $308,726 paid to the Prime Minister of the UK with a population of 68 million. Only six comparable countries pay their heads more than we do and all those countries are vastly bigger than New Zealand. Even backbenchers here, with no particular training or responsibility, get more than MPs in comparable countries. Our MPs are now in the top 1 per cent of income earners in this country. They’re doing pretty well and many of us would say too well. Yet, they are due for a massive increase later this year after the election. Cost of living crisis? Low-wage economy? Not for them. It’s time they set an example and voted in legislation to stop their salaries from skyrocketing while the rest of us struggle day-to-day. Will they be talking about this on the campaign trail? Only if we ask them.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Political priorities

MPs in this country appear to be earning eye-watering salaries, courtesy of publicly-funded money. Shouldn’t accountability breed response-ability? In terms of expectations, it is hoped that their 2023 focus will be the cost of living crisis, food and housing shortages, neglected roads (ubiquitous potholes), a potential recession and health and education issues. Finally, citizens everywhere are entitled to feel safe in their communities, especially at a time when burgeoning crime has reduced the quality of life for many people.

E Smith, Henderson.

Memory lane

Hell’s bells, have our highways been hijacked by hillbillies? Since Christmas, I’ve driven a campervan to Invercargill and back: lumps and bumps, potholes and cones, endlessly idling, stopping and starting. It’s like driving in the 60s again.

Wendy Newton, Birkdale.

Cutting through

Re: Mary Wilson’s comments (NZ Herald, January 11) on unmown berms, I totally agree. The grass berms are an absolute disgrace. Most of these properties are probably rented, even the lawns are not mowed, a health hazard where rats and mice can thrive. While out walking, you have to be very careful that your feet don’t get caught up in the long weeds growing out over the footpaths. As some people who rent don’t own a lawn mower, it is the responsibility of the property owner to get these areas mowed. Also, the council is responsible for the grass berms. It is a disgrace to Auckland to have this mismanagement from the council and property owners. Maybe if people who owned these properties were fined, they might get the lawns and berms mowed.

Mary Chapman, Bucklands Beach.

Whoa to mow

Mary Wilton’s letter on unmown berms (NZ Herald, January 11) reflects views shared by many of us. But are not the yellow flowering “weeds” that pop up in unmown grass quite pretty? The knee-high kikuyu probably needs attention. I see a variety of berm treatments including zero maintenance, grass cut less frequently (flowering weeds), low shrubs and bushes, flowers, and even veggies. Perhaps multiple unit developments should include berms as part of the maintenance schedule? Given the present environmental crisis, we could consider how berms could help. Apartment dwellers with no gardens might form a gardening group. Just mowing less is useful; less pollution, more biodiversity.

David Tyler, Beach Haven.

Short and sweet

On cameras

You report (NZH, Jan. 9) that “police use of private surveillance soars”. I am delighted to see it. Go the police! J T K Carroll, Papakura.

On Harry

Charles III initiated all of Harry’s troubles. Abdication by Charles III might solve most of Harry’s problems. Tom Speed, Herne Bay.

Prince Harry’s “Spare” is as popular as the Harry Potter books. Clearly the Brits like fantasy novels. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Poor Harry is becoming a source of mirth as he rushes to excuse the easily proven errors of his bombshell book by claiming “misremembering” the “so-called objective facts”. I doubt Air NZ could “misremember” it never operated flights from Mexico to the UK. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

On Labour

If the Government is going to campaign the next election on its record, as stated by Jacinda Ardern (NZH, Jan. 11), I hope the obvious outcome won’t come as a surprise to her. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On tennis

Surely one of our paint companies could donate non-slip paint for the damp tennis court lines at the ASB Classic? Jeff Tallon, Hauraki.

On Gisborne

According to the Collins English Dictionary, the correct pronunciation (NZH, Jan.12) is “Gizbin”. Dianna Roberts, Mt Albert.

The Premium Debate

Jeff Bezos gives his yacht a Māori name

Is this not cultural appropriation? I can’t wait for the woke moaners to say how dare he. Sean M.

I see so it’s okay to rip off Māori IP but not mainstream commercial interests? Raiha E.

Is it actually illegal, or inappropriate to use a Māori word to name your vessel, other property, or children if you’re not Māori? That would seem unusual unless it gathered an income stream. Mark I.

No, just as you could use a French word or a Spanish word or a Chinese word. Kathy A.

Language was created to allow people to communicate. This word was created by someone many hundreds of years ago. And it does not “belong” to any one person. There is no IP for this, and it is not offensive to share language. As long as the word is used with its correct meaning. Every person should have the right to choose how they express themselves and decide what influences or inspires them. But it is very offensive to try and control which race can speak or express themselves in a certain way. Any culture or person that seeks to exclude people or restrict their rights on the basis of race or gender should be called out for what they are. Welly G.

Will it be available to Koru Club members? David P.