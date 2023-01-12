Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Peace in Ukraine, forestry slash, arrival cards, church abuse, and MPs’ pay

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Cars burn and smoke rises after a Russian rocket attack strikes the Kherson city centre in Ukraine Photo / Kherson Region Administration via AP

Cars burn and smoke rises after a Russian rocket attack strikes the Kherson city centre in Ukraine Photo / Kherson Region Administration via AP

Appeasement flawed

Sandra Jacob’s comments (NZ Herald, January 10) suggest that the West should force a compromise in Ukraine. She is right that the toll of the war is appalling. But strong-arming the victim and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand