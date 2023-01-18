Letters: OCR rises, political fundraising, Ukraine, and Cornwall Park leases

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heightened risk

Most economic data is lagged, more so in New Zealand than in many OECD countries. Employment and inflation are Adrian Orr’s KPIs with a plus on the former which has been mostly driven by immigration policy and unforeseen Covid-related lifestyle dynamics, and a minus on the latter with an utterly mistaken view of inflation being transient. With immigration now relaxed, tourists returning, and even perhaps students, employment will slowly reverse. Inflation will also have peaked, although food and groceries will stubbornly keep it high as weather-related events and producers/retailers recover compliance and labour costs. However, inflation will be trending in the right direction by mid-year as disposable incomes fall markedly and inputs such as freight and building costs stabilise, or fall. So, I beg, for once, the RBNZ monetary committee and Orr actually look ahead at what is happening in the real world and beyond Treasury and RBNZ forecasts. There is not a single external economist or other economically-savvy person who does not see we don’t really need another OCR rise at all, never mind 75bps. Heaven forbid any more after this next increase. The higher the rise, the greater the distance to fall, and therefore the harder the fall.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Political funding

The funding sources of our two major political parties are indicative of the groups of people their policies are aimed at benefiting. National, funded by a small group of rich elite with plenty of money to throw around, will get policies such as massive tax cuts, giving them even more money that they don’t need. Labour, supported by thousands of grassroots middle and lower-class people, will get policies that actually benefit the majority of the country. Things like increased minimum wage. National party policy is all about greed, and keeping the money at the top. Labour party policy is all about “the people”. If you’re not a rich lister and vote for National, you’re a fool.

John Deyell, Ellerslie.

With LAV

Russian barbarity will only cease when Ukraine completely defeats its aggressor on the battlefield and regains all its stolen territories. This requires modern armoured fighting vehicles and some of these are now being supplied by the UK, France and other Nato partners. Can New Zealand support this initiative? The quick answer is, yes, we can. During Helen Clark’s term as prime minister, the Army acquired 105 light armoured vehicles (LAVs). Most of these LAVs have since languished in garages at Linton. Up to 15 of these LAVs, plus spares, could be gifted to Ukraine without any significant impact on our military preparedness. This number would be sufficient to support a Ukraine infantry company in combat. Clearly, there would need to be some training of Ukraine army personnel in New Zealand to operate the LAVs. The LAVs could be shipped (by HMNZS Canterbury or a secure merchant vessel) to the Greek port of Thessaloniki and then overland to Ukraine.

Murray Dear, Hamilton.

Burning questions

When was “You’re Welcome” replaced by “No worries”? Are the drivers who begin their signal when they begin a manoeuvre (lane change, turn, etc,) trying to keep you guessing to the last second? Our New Zealand population is dominantly European, 16.5 per cent Māori, 15.1 per cent Asian, and 8.1 per cent Pacific people. Why don’t TV presenters and news readers say “ni hao”, or “talofa” occasionally instead of (or at least with) “kia ora - good evening”? They all have a similar meaning. How much time do drivers save who drive with the hood ornament of their car not more than two metres away from the exhaust of the car in front of them? It must be a lot to outweigh the risk. And the really big one: How does eating a piece of chicken make you feel like a boss?

Vernon Pribble, Northcross.

Park leases

Cornwall Park trustees (NZ Herald, January 17) did a “building” grab of the showground assets by not working with the A & P Showgrounds Board, resulting in their liquidation. Now it looks like they want to do the same with the 100 or so local residents, many of them gracious homes built by owners who have been good tenants of the land. It doesn’t make sense. Taking back these homes when loyal tenants are forced to walk is feudal. It might improve their balance sheet but won’t help their income. Income is the sole purpose of the leases under the Deed of Trust.

John McConnell, Greenlane.

Both sides

I have some sympathy for the Cornwall Park Leaseholders Association but the fact remains they have lived in privileged surroundings for many years which thousands of Aucklanders would have loved to also enjoy but could not afford. It is simply a case of “caveat emptor”. Their lawyers should have warned them of “the worst case scenario” before they signed their leases and it is of little use moaning 30 years later. However, the recent decisions and attitude of the current Cornwall Park Trustees demand a public inquiry by a retired High Court judge. Their attitude of “we know best”, with no discussions to be entered into, has no place in New Zealand society in 2023 and is simply not good enough.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Middle ground

I could not agree more with Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, January 17). In past elections, we have always had dyed-in-the-wool National and Labour supporters, together with a large and thoughtful middle ground of voters who would look at policies and past performance, then vote with some civility and respect for people with opposing views. Now, with the help of social media and right-wing talkback radio, we have extreme and often vitriolic attacks whipping up hysteria and hatred. I predict that, as the election gets closer, politicians will be physically attacked by brainwashed people who have been told repeatedly that “Jacinta and her lot” are the root of all their problems. Where is the spirit of giving a fair go that New Zealand was known for? The day to make your choice is election day, that is called democracy.

Vince West, Milford.

Putting paid

A J Petersen (NZ Herald, January 17) is far too generous. MPs should be paid only the “living” wage for the first year with no housing, transport or other subsidies. Maybe then they would have a better understanding of the actual cost of living and not the theoretical one that they appear to believe in. When they start living in the same high-cost, lower-income country as most hard-working Kiwis we might actually get policies that matters to most of us, not just the wishes of out-of-touch elite political dreamers.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Housing rush

Opposition to the proposed new housing in Orewa further demonstrates the shambles that is Auckland’s new housing. The crowded and really unliveable clusters of three-storey houses being built are a recipe for huge problems which will quickly become apparent. There are many of these silly " Giraffe-enclosure " houses now in West Auckland and probably anywhere “developers” could get away with it. The rush to solve the housing crisis has not helped those who most need housing. The attempt to solve the crisis with rezoning etc. created a land grab, demolishing family homes and making those that remained unaffordable or crowded by tacky new housing. Trees have been destroyed since the rules were changed, streets are clogged with parked cars, traffic congestion has got worse. The social, infrastructural and maintenance problems that will come from this misguided rush will make the leaky homes saga pale by comparison. So, not in my backyard and not in my city.

David McMahon, Sunnyvale.

Entombed existence

A crime against humanity best describes high-rise, high-density housing. Putting human beings in these, with the only option to glimpse the opulent lifestyle of the haves on bigger and bigger TV screens in between slaving away 40-plus hours a week with most of one’s earnings trickling up to avaricious landlords, bankers, insurance brokers, politicians, councils, even churches with nigh a pet or a flower in sight. The quarter-acre dream for all New Zealanders was gettable up till the end of the last century. Uncontrollable cascades of new wealthy immigrants coming from countries conditioned to high rise and given free rein to create as many high-rise monstrosities as they desired in just two decades have transformed cities such as Auckland into natureless concrete jungles of Orwellian proportions. Is it any wonder more and more people are turning to dogs as a last and fragile link with nature? The further politicians take us away from the natural world the less humanitarian we become as human beings and we now have wars, crime catastrophic climate change, and pandemics threatening to engulf us all, to show for it.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Destructive motives

King Charles III and Prince William would do well to be very careful if they’re considering a meeting with Harry and Meghan to discuss the issues Harry has so publicly aired. They want apologies from just about everyone but, when a heartfelt one is given, it’s not accepted. Jeremy Clarkson’s newspaper column was disgraceful and he has sincerely apologised to them. But was the apology accepted? No. It seems that the Sussexes won’t rest until they’ve destroyed everyone who has upset them, whether real or imagined.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Correction

Yesterday’s editorial (NZ Herald, January 18) incorrectly stated proposed housing developments at Ōrewa and Beach Haven complied with the Auckland Council Unitary Plan.

Short and sweet

On produce

I was once informed that in excess of 60 per cent of the items on supermarket shelves are imported. The solution is in our hands. Read the labels, and make a decision. Murray Reid, Cambridge.

On housing

The hackneyed acronym “Nimby” and the oxymoron “affordable housing” are terms used in reporting on the proposed development in Beach Haven. Here are few others to add to the mix: ugly; eyesore; impractical; ghetto. PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

On navy

Have our navy brass never heard the song “What shall we do with a drunken sailor?” Our navy is one armed force we may need to be tough enough to fight one day. Alan Tomlinson, Herne Bay.

On Covid

I cannot believe that the Government would be that stupid to allow Chinese tourists in without pre-tests. This will come back to bite us. Tom O’Toole, Taumarunui.

On Nats

All that money in their war chest means National will be able to buy each and every candidate their very own party banner to stand in front of, should they ever find themselves being confronted by a TV reporter. John Capener, Kawerau.

On rugby

Peter FitzSimons’ comments (NZH, Jan. 17) about Eddie Jones, the re-tread Australian Rugby coach, proves the law that light travels faster than sound. This is why some people appear bright until you hear them speak. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

The Premium Debate

Spark vanquished, Sky raises pricing

With the increase, I’m still $22 ahead after not paying for Spark sport. Leon J.

National sports should be free to air. Mig B.

Take it on the chin, We should be thankful after the disaster Spark was. Remember Sky knows pay-for-view - Spark sold phones, they should have stuck to that. Ross S.

I love Sky sport and do not mind the increase so long as Sky is not collecting money to pay for the extra soccer channels while dropping the French Top 14 Rugby competition this season. New Zealand is firstly a rugby-supporting country and not even second a soccer-supporting country. Sophie Maloney, please take note. Gary C.

I’d say even Sky would admit European rugby rates lower than football does on TV here. Ray S.

Why would you want to pay money for rubbish English Rugby? English football has a massive following over here and watching top French, German, Italian clubs on a weekly basis is a real bonus. At least the ball is in play most of the game, and let’s be real, if you applaud the ball being kicked into touch all the time you need to get a life. Greg S.

Bring back Smithy! Phiphi P.