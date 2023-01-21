Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Jacinda amazing, Harry’s haunting memoir, Money over morals

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs her fiancee Clark Gayford after announcing her resignation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs her fiancee Clark Gayford after announcing her resignation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tough to run a country like a family

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised the country when she announced her resignation on Thursday.Photo / Warren Buckland

Many Kiwis will be unhappy at the resignation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand