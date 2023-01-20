Letters: Jacinda Ardern, Census workers, Golriz Ghahraman, Ara Tūhono, Prince Harry, and privet

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week: Mary Hearn, Glendowie

Jacinda Ardern was exactly the leader needed for some of New Zealand’s darkest days and I hope the country and history will judge her fairly. It took courage and fortitude to make some of the difficult and unpopular decisions required at times, but political leadership is a brutal and thankless job. The vitriol has been escalating for some time, in part because people are hurting and the incumbent party will always be blamed. Hands up, all you armchair warriors out there if you think you could do a better job. Whoever is in power, 2023 will be a challenging and, at times, discordant year. Collectively, we can all make the effort to discourage polarised politics and poisonous attacks on our politicians no matter how much we disagree with them. We need to remember that we are Aotearoa, not America, and civility and respect should be the standard we live by.

Head count

I read (Weekend Herald, January 14) the concerns about public behaviour during the day of Census taking. I was a Census visitor in 2013 and enjoyed the experience, with only a few minor hiccups. The main problem was unco-operative people and a lack of understanding of why the Census is done - the need for information so that future governments know how many public works, schools, hospitals, care homes, etc, will be needed in future years. There needs to be a big publicity campaign, such as we saw during the Covid pandemic, explaining why the Census is so vital to the development of New Zealand. It is ironic that so often those complaining and expressing opposition to things they don’t like are the very people who will need these facilities in the future.

Lorna Clauson, Papakura.

Greens selection

Golriz Ghahraman (Weekend Herald, January 14) asserts that we need more disabled representatives in Parliament. So why then did her own party make it so difficult for their disabled MP Mojo Mathers to get re-elected in 2017? Several Green MPs stepped down but, rather than be promoted as a sitting MP, Mathers was not rewarded with a safe position on their list. Instead, newcomers like Ghahraman and Chloe Swarbrick were given those prime spots and subsequently, Mathers was voted out. Swarbrick hadn’t even been a member of the party for a year. What message does this send to the disabled community?

Paul Tudor, Sandringham.

Unforgiving highway

Whenever I see or hear the catchphrase “holiday highway” (Weekend Herald, January 14) it angers me. For 18 years and more, I have had to travel between home and business on the roads between Kaiwaka and Dairy Flat, sometimes more than once a day, like many people do (24,000 per day) according to your article. I have personal experience with the disruption and mayhem that is the result of constant accidents. The vast majority of people using these roads are simply going about their everyday lives, working and attending family needs. Although much work has been done to improve safety, the fact is, there are still minor accidents most days, and fatal accidents far too often. Like it or not, the roads north are still the economic lifeline to Northland, and the new motorway extension is a necessity, not a luxury. The phrase “holiday highway” was coined by short-sighted politicians and is an affront to every family that has lost a loved member or friend on these roads, many of whom likely have no other option but to use these roads every day.

Ralph Rogers, Silverdale.

New views of the highly anticipated "Ara Tūhono" motorway north of Auckland, between Pūhoi and Warkworth. Photo / Supplied

Royal defenders

John Roughan (Weekend Herald, January 14) wants to uphold an antiquated system from an attack within but who should defend monarchism in this day and age? The Bible speaks explicitly against Israel having kings and disparages all empires, especially those who controlled the Holy Land. The last such empire was the British one. The English monarch is also the head of the Church of England so we have an undemocratic non-separation of church and state. The Catholic Church has its own country, Iran is a theocracy and North Korea is an absolute monarchy in all but name. “Christian” nationalism in the US holds a large section of the Republican party in direct opposition to the constitution. Who else should be against the monarchy? Socialists obviously but also capitalists. I assume capitalists would be against people inheriting so much power and wealth rather than being self-made. That just leaves elitists and those people duped to support the system. Perhaps I’m being too harsh. There’s all that lovely tradition, the pomp and ceremony, the castles and servants and lavish weddings and coronations, what’s not to like?

Michael Crombach, Māngere Bridge.

Common decency

In reply to the Opinion article ”When will this Harrying end?” by John Roughan (Weekend Herald, January 14), I have always tried to live by the adage: “If you don’t have anything nice to say about anyone, don’t say anything at all.” Who are we to judge? The real reason Harry and Meghan left the UK was because of constant harassment and consequent malicious and often untruthful articles from the press, the “paps” and others. I fully understand why they wanted to tell their side of the story. Roughan mentioned that they are only good for “smiling and waving”. Credit where credit is due – how about Harry’s time as a helicopter pilot in the British Army? None of us asks to be born; British royalty is there – so be it. I actually neither support it nor decry it but I abhor a lack of decency where certain members of the royal family are concerned.

L. Anderson, Napier.

Grab a seat

I consider myself an average American... you know, pay my taxes, don’t cause trouble, don’t drink and drive and, even though we are 10,000 miles away, I have always admired your Prime Minister. She was smart, modest, and the kind of leader that we here in America might do well with. I am puzzled why she would step down, but, as I say, I am 10,000 miles away so you all know her better than I do. But, she always has a seat at our table.

Lawrence “Larry” Cohen, Upstate New York.

A quick word

Is privet the new native tree of New Zealand? It seems to be everywhere, in farms for windbreak and in native forests, ie everywhere. Andrea McCartney, Thames.

The heading of John Roughan’s column (WH, Jan 14) does make one wonder when Harry’s ambush on his family will end. It seems Harry doesn’t mind the media when it’s on his terms. Kay Wheeler, Huapai.

Go well Jacinda. Thank you for your service and amazing leadership. The silent majority salutes you. W. Fletcher, Ormiston.

Whoever seeks the Labour leadership needs to be prepared for a short tenure, and perhaps a life in opposition. John Ford, Taradale.

How spurious of Grant Robertson to enjoy the prestige of the deputy title but then, when he needs to really step up to the plate, he refuses. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Very perceptive of Jacinda, I’m wondering if she could give a similar hint to Ian Foster on her way out. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Like John Key, Jacinda Ardern has denied the electorate the satisfaction of showing her the door. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

I can think of no better inspiration to women worldwide. Mark Pinkstone, Yuen Long, Hong Kong.

Ardern clearly isn’t the power-intoxicated kind. The people of NZ were lucky to have such a leader. Rajend Naidu, Glenfield, Sydney.

Due to the hate and bile from the self-interest mob that climbed down a Trump-type foxhole with their confused interpretation of freedom during our Covid lockdowns that were designed to save lives, we have now lost probably the best Prime Minister most will see in their lifetime. Arthur Amis, Red Beach.

Who will the poor bleating sheep on the political bandwagon have to blame their woes on now? Edith Cullen, Te Kauwhata.

I hope all of Prime Minister Ardern’s misogynistic detractors are happy now. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

A sad day in New Zealand. Whatever your political stripe, the haters and thugs have won. Anyone who has contributed to this polarisation and hatefulness that has infected our society should hang their head in shame. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Thank you. For everything. What a gift this nation has been given. I wish I could stop crying. Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.



