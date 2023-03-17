Letters: Alcohol costs, car repairs, Chris v Chris, Government spending, and the All Blacks coach

Is it time to take a shot at reducing alcohol harm? Photo / 123rf, File

Letter of the week: Barbara Holland, Greymouth

Hospitals and other health providers are looking for a new leader. The 20 former district health boards agreed that alcohol-related harm was a burden on the health system as well as the rest of society. Maybe the Government will be asking someone from the booze industry to hold up their hand for this key role. They know how to resolve their economic return concerns and make a profit as well. It seems the current Government is foregoing evidence-based solutions to the horrendous price of alcohol-related harm for another day while it focuses attention on cost of living matters. In these present straightened times, I would have thought the loss of $7.85 billion per year was a worthwhile start on this journey.

Wear and tear

The article about a Mercedes Benz customer seeking a full refund for their vehicle (Weekend Herald, March 11) raises an interesting issue. In short, is a purchaser entitled to a full refund for a faulty new vehicle, after a substantial passage of time, and some usage? The Consumer Guarantees Act is somewhat of a blunt tool in this matter. There are instances when a full refund may be appropriate. If say, a new car was driven off the lot and promptly died 100m down the road. But not in the case of a car that, for example, was bought 18 months ago and travelled 30,000km. There should be discretion for use and depreciation to be taken into account. We would argue that should be the starting point. The used vehicle retail market offers an immediate guide to calculating depreciation for age and mileage. The CGA is ripe for review. We’re not trying to weigh things in favour of dealers by any means. At the end of the day, a fair go is all we ask for both buyer and seller. Simon Bradwell, media manager, Motor Trade Association.

Chris cross

It seems to be really straining to try and give Christopher Luxon “wins”, in the “Chris n’ Chris” contest column each week. Chris Hipkins must surely have won the latest week (Weekend Herald, March 11) as verified by the Taxpayer-Curia Poll, which shows Luxon steeply sliding, and Hipkins firmly in command. But the week went to Luxon. Clyde Scott, Birkenhead

Spending spree

Former finance minister Steven Joyce’s assessment of the economy (Weekend Herald, March 11) proved sobering reading. He stated: “Government expenditure now exceeds 40 per cent of economic activity, an unbelievable 65 per cent increase since 2017, yet there is huge capacity for reduction.” Hard-won taxpayer earnings have been squandered by the Government without tangible benefits, it is a dereliction of duty. Taxpayers are now paying $40 billion more per annum than in 2017 while a spendthrift administration abandons fiscal discipline and takes a greater “slice of the cake” to fund an ever-growing state bureaucracy. Tax relief is long overdue. P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga

No advantage

Liam Napier writes (Weekend Herald, March 11) that NZ Rugby is forming a committee to select the next All Blacks coach. Several highly qualified “possibles” have turned down the offer to join the committee while “improbables” are accepting. One highly qualified, the most recent retiree as All Blacks captain, Kieran Read, will not be asked to join the committee as he has expressed an opinion that Scott Robertson is his next preferred coach. One who knows more about the position than any other possible committee member is ruled out for having an opinion. Only NZ Rugby can make this stuff up. So I guess the theory must be NZR can hide the final selection in a group of about 12 persons who can all claim “it was a majority decision and I did not really agree”. The quote “a committee is a group of the unwilling chosen from the unfit to do the unnecessary” comes to mind. Keiran Read is right, get on with appointing “Razor” and stop the sham. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Hazardous housing

Congratulations on the thoroughly researched article (Weekend Herald, March 4), “I could hear it coming after me”, by Jane Phare. I went to Shore Rd recently and, walking along the grassy reserve opposite, house after house had a red sticker. Above was the cliff that collapsed in 1997 and again in 2023. Knowing there will be other areas where the land has slipped onto houses, my question is: what means/method have the authorities established to act as a warning (a red flag) where slips are prone? Warren Johns, Remuera.

Homes in Auckland were red-stickered after widespread slips in the February deluge. Photo / Brett Phibbs, File

Woken word

The word “woke” (Weekend Herald, March 11) started out describing someone who has woken up to historical injustices, one who was awake to, and aware of, current bad practices in society. Surely not bad things? However, the meaning has been hijacked by political right-wingers to become a code word for woolly-minded do-gooders who are soft on crime, etc. It is now an insulting and often slanderous term. I know words can change their meaning over time, but this has been a fast and spectacular turnaround. Its misapplication is a pity. Perhaps the word should be abandoned. W M Fletcher, Flat Bush.

A quick word

It will be interesting to see if the road connecting the cities of Blantyre and Liongwe in Malawi is repaired faster than SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai in the Coromandel. David Johnson, Herne Bay.

If teachers’ truly cared about educating their students and wanted to visibly protest they could march in the streets during the school holidays. Jon Eriksen, Newmarket.

Teacher equals learning facilitator which equals bollocks. G Spencer, Patumāhoe.

If the rest of the workforce is subject to performance reviews then so should all teachers. The kids might learn something. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

It was fully appropriate that Stuart Nash lost his ministerial position but the truly disturbing aspect of this matter was the original appalling and completely inappropriate soft sentence from the court. Ross Nielsen, Half Moon Bay.

The Opposition and others want to take down Stuart Nash, a man who thought some sentencing for crime was inadequate, and voiced his opinion. He deserves a medal. Sue Peters, Howick.

The Government should stay out of sentencing but those responsible for judging should also do their job which is to protect the majority of law-abiding citizens, not to look after those that commit the offences. Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Chris Hipkins may be liked, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into being effective. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

“Shocking” the pictures of the new El Salvador prison may be but it’s fair to say that the incarcerated gangsters are unlikely to reoffend. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

The London crosslink is 118km, started in 2009, partially opened last year, and will be fully completed this year. Part used current rail but there was extensive tunnelling. The cost is about $38b. They had Covid holdups too. Alan Milton, Cambridge.

Surely these new Australian submarines will be at least 10 years too late for the next major conflict? Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

There is an amusing irony in the Green Party’s calling for a Zero Waste Minister. As zero waste, however commendable, is unachievable, the extra cost of a new minister is itself a waste. John Hampson, Meadowbank.

Does Kane Williamson ever smile? Janet Miller, Te Aroha.







