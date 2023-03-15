Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Bank profits, our blessings, causes of crime, social mobility, and arts cuts

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
The Silicon Valley Bank logo displayed on a phone screen and an illustrative stock chart from on a laptop screen in a multiple exposure. Photo / Jakub Porzycki, NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Silicon Valley Bank logo displayed on a phone screen and an illustrative stock chart from on a laptop screen in a multiple exposure. Photo / Jakub Porzycki, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bank returns preferred

Much has been stated recently regarding possible excessive profits generated by the banking sector and a need for a government inquiry. In the past year, profits have increased as loans have grown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand