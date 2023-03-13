Why are we waiting for more staff to be training up for hospital work? Photo/ 123rf, File

Med student intake

Our hospitals are a reflection of our society. It shows constantly in the self-induced problems that medical practitioners face every day. Overeating and drinking, poor driving skills and violent behaviour take up much room in our hospitals and away from urgent medical care also demand expert attention. It must cost a fortune. But attention it does need and we are so short of staff to support it. So why are we ignoring the call to train more medical students? These young enthusiastic trainees, especially in Auckland, are the creme de la creme from our schools, but are faced with the knowledge that from their 2500 intake only 200 are accepted to begin their second year; 106 of these are allocated to Māori and Pasifika students and 20 to postgraduates. That leaves 74 spaces for all other races. We can only admire the commitment and challenge our young want-to-be doctors have, but we need to also support our medical schools and challenge the Government to increase the numbers now, not three years hence as suggested. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Ain’t so awful

I read with dismay the letter from Jock MacVicar (NZ Herald, March 13) rubbishing everything from the health system to the economy and even the weather. We could summarise that letter by simply saying, “Ain’t it awful.” Yesterday, my wife and I drove her EV from Howick to Coromandel Township. We followed the coast road all around the Firth of Thames. As has always been the case, the entire road periodically showed evidence of slips, some fully repaired and some partially repaired. For the most part, the road was perfect. The coast road north of Thames has always been dodgy with narrow, blind corners and big trucks but that is part of its charm. The tide was high and with practically no wind the outlooks were spectacular. We stopped at a lovely cafe for a fabulous lunch. The place was packed with happy tourists. When we got to Coromandel, we put the EV on a charger while we walked around the town and did some tourist-type shopping. The shopkeepers were all smiling and happy. What a wonderful day. What a wonderful country New Zealand is. It ain’t the least bit awful. John Caldwell, Howick.

In Reserve

Rod Emmerson’s cartoon (NZ Herald, March 10), in which the Government is quite literally gobbled up by the banking fraternity may seem rather innocent and almost funny, were it not for the fact that there is so much truth in it. Over the past decades, we have collectively allowed banks, in general, as well as the Reserve Bank, to assert so much power over us, that they now are in a position to regularly wield the final say in the political arena, whether the elected policymakers like it or not. But were it not for the general public, which had those immense urges to acquire material things, often well beyond its means, the banks would not have been in the position they are in now. We all have to look in the mirror and think how different our lives would’ve been without that past urge for materialistic objects and assets that have now often become obsolete. Rene Blezer, Taupō.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Change accounts

A Government inquiry into banking profits will go the same way as its inquiry into petrol prices and supermarket profits. It will determine that they are excessive and then the Government will ask nicely, but to no avail, that prices should be reduced. A more effective way to reduce the flow of banking profits to overseas shareholders would be for the Government to shift its business from a foreign-owned bank to Kiwibank. If it cannot supply the full range of services required then the Government should invest to make it possible. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Road to success

The wealth and welfare of a nation depend on three factors: the sophistication of its workplaces (capital invested), the skill of the workforce to operate these (education), and a low number of the population who think that laws and regulations do not apply to them (traffic rules, drugs, violence, theft). Add to that the dismal failure of our regulator (leaky homes, forestry slash), and it is no surprise that we look more like Swaziland than Switzerland. K. H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Dyson’s vacuum

As a former long-serving member of the public service, I take issue with Ruth Dyson’s claim not to have read the rules pertaining to impartiality. That this comment went unchallenged by both the Commissioner for the State Sector and the Prime Minister left me amazed. This particular former minister held numerous portfolios and served on many select committees and would, in my opinion, have had ample knowledge of that particular rule. Her heads of department would have guided her on that issue when offering advice. Likewise Steve Maharey. He was well aware of the relevant rules. The only reason they were not sacked like Rob Campbell was that they were ex-politicians. He wasn’t. Allen Jones, Cambridge.

Rugby dangers

Congratulations on Alwyn Poole’s article (NZ Herald, March 9). As a 15-year-old at 60kg, I was in the Papakura High School’s first XV playing at fullback. For about seven years I had played as a fullback and watched the skill sets of the 14 players in front of me; the forwards doing the tight stuff and out of the way for the backs to run in the open space. Now it is bulk weight and collision after collision. We were taught to tackle “one on one” around the waist, head behind the player, hands clasped and sliding down tight around the thighs then knees. The head protected, rather than purposely endangered as today. Alwyn is right that “the game was about deception, pace, and ball skills - at times it was simply hard to find someone to tackle”. But I disagree that someone like me aged 15 and 60kg with the skills required should be disqualified from playing for a high school first XV. The high earnings seduce the players to play, but at the end of the day the individuals must accept paying the price and no longer can they say “we were ignorant of the consequences”. Duncan Munro, Clevedon.

Idle hands

My understanding is that when home detention was first introduced it was generally viewed as a soft sentence for just minor offending, e.g. non-violent, dishonesty. But over time it has evolved and offenders have even thumb-nosed the rules and absconded to commit further very serious crimes. Perhaps it is time to go back to the drawing board and bring back the more focused community sentences where groups went out under supervision and did general work around their area. Locally that included the building of a very good rock wall and clearing out a little stream. I’m sure they would have felt better after helping out, rather than sitting at home frustrated. That system was a win-win. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Strait swap

The current problems being suffered by the Cook Strait ferries bring to mind the daily (nightly) service the Union Steam Ship Company provided between Lyttelton and Wellington for 70 years. My family had a close association with this service and I can’t remember anything like the trouble being experienced by the current ferries. It was so reliable, Wellingtonians could set their clocks by the ferry’s arrival each morning. Your correspondent Georgina Campbell, in an extensive article for the front page (NZ Herald, March 9), says, “Essentially, the Interislander’s problem is that its ferries are reaching the end of their 30-year working life and need to be replaced.” 30 years? According to Allan A. Kirk’s Express Steamers of Cook Strait, the longest the Union Steam Ship Company waited to replace ships was 18 years and that was because of a world war. It was usually much less than this and the ship that was replaced always remained as a spare to cover annual surveys or emergencies. The answer to the Interislander’s woes would seem plain. It’s still two to three years before a new ship arrives. Kerry E Stevens, Gulf Harbour.

Public assets

To quote Kushlan Sugathapala (NZ Herald, March 6), “Asset sales have a terrible history in New Zealand.” Certainly, this is the case in Auckland. Last term, the council identified 90 parks as no longer needed in a city with a growing population. In Devonport, the community was evicted from its well-used Heritage A former borough chambers building as council agreed to sell it. Five years later, it is empty and looks derelict. At the same time the former Takapuna Library, built from legacies on gifted land, was put on the market. The then mayor and councillors ignored every submission opposed to all these sales. The 2023/24 Budget predicts interest alone on our loans to be $473 million per annum. Council owns $2.5 billion of Auckland Airport shares inherited from the former Manukau and Auckland city councils. These shares have not paid a cent in dividends since 2019. A future dividend stream is uncertain. The community love and use their parks, open spaces, libraries, pools and all the other facilities Expectations for their survival are high. Why not sell our dormant airport shares and prove that our city is committed to social justice? Jan O’Connor, Takapuna.

Over it

Tony Olissoff (NZ Herald, March 10) complained that an out-of-control department of Auckland Council has created a nightmare for classic cars, by installing speed bumps. Unfortunately, speedsters will not slow down to legal speed limits unless speed bumps are installed. The so-called classic cars he is referring to are more likely powerful American hot rod cars with lowered suspensions, which forces their drivers, who love to speed, to slow down. The speed bumps ensure the roads of Auckland are much safer for the majority of motorists and pedestrians. David Mairs, Glendowie.

Short and sweet

On rates

Auckland Council’s financial woes could be swiftly fixed if its slew of $100K-plus salaries were reduced by the average rates percentage increase year on year. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On hospitals

Doctors and nurses are overworked while reforms go on, with widespread duplication of roles. Owen Blackbourn, Papakura.

On power

In a democracy, the majority controls the minority. In an autocracy, the minority controls the majority. Given a choice, the preference is obvious. Lloyd McIntosh, West Harbour.

On crime

The state of world disorder caused by Covid, climate change, and the stupid war in Ukraine is obviously troubling people and causing a rise in crime. It seems almost churlish for National to blame the Labour Government’s policies. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

On bridges

Why is it going to take two months to build a Bailey bridge between Tokomaru And Tolaga Bay? This is ridiculous. Cut the bureaucracy and get the road access fixed. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On RNZ/TVNZ

So $10,300 and still counting in board fees to be paid after the TVNZ-RNZ merger was scrapped. Nice work if you can get it. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

The Premium Debate

Markets on edge after US bank collapse

This is only the start of a much bigger problem worldwide. Tim H.

How is it possible, after the WFC and all that involved, for there not to be checks and balances in place to avoid/prevent this sort of thing? Also makes me wonder why we don’t hear of these events coming out of Europe or Australia. What is it that the Americans are doing, or not doing, that leaves the rest of us so vulnerable? Tony S.

For a start, the banking laws in the US are different than here. Kathy A.

How many senior bankers lost their jobs, were taken to court, or were otherwise punished for the 2008 banking meltdown? Very few, and now bankers are busy building new strange financial products which are equally dodgy as the mortgage collateralised debt obligations that brought the banks to their knees just 15 years ago. Memories are short on Wall Street. Steve N.

The problem is that it’s the USA. From what I read the proposed regulations following the GFC were watered down after lobbying from the major banks there, all of whom are big donors to both parties. The CEO of SVB lobbied and reduced or removed regulatory scrutiny after arguing that proposed capital limits on such banks should be increased from $50Bn to $250Bn, conveniently exempting his own bank. They had no Chief Risk Officer for a while. Our banks are much better regulated. Even finance companies, all of whom collapsed post GFC, now are regulated by RBNZ. Kushlan S.

Just what the world economy needs right now - a US banking crisis. Marcus A.

Add on the China banks and the shadow banking and prepare for a major correction. Mark I.

It starts with one... I’m just hoping the banking dominoes are not aligned. Murray B.