Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Hospital personnel, bank profits, Swaziland, Ruth Dyson, and rugby risks

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Why are we waiting for more staff to be training up for hospital work? Photo/ 123rf, File

Why are we waiting for more staff to be training up for hospital work? Photo/ 123rf, File

Med student intake

Our hospitals are a reflection of our society. It shows constantly in the self-induced problems that medical practitioners face every day. Overeating and drinking, poor driving skills and violent behaviour take up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand