Sport|Rugby

Revealed: The big names asked to join All Blacks coaching panel - and the stars who said no

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks coaching decision could be down to a three horse race. Photos / Photosport

Several big names have been asked to join the panel to decide the next All Blacks coach. Liam Napier reports on the latest — and why some rugby stars said no.

The panel to appoint

