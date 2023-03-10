The All Blacks coaching decision could be down to a three horse race. Photos / Photosport

Several big names have been asked to join the panel to decide the next All Blacks coach. Liam Napier reports on the latest — and why some rugby stars said no.

The panel to appoint the next All Blacks coach is beginning to take shape, with All Blacks centurion Ma’a Nonu among those requested to assess the upcoming interviews and pass judgement on Ian Foster’s successor.

Since confirming their intent to break with tradition and appoint the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup, New Zealand Rugby has sounded out several high-profile options about joining the appointment panel with mixed success.

Locking in those who will determine the next All Blacks coach by mid-April is the latest strand in a captivating contest that pits Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, Japan mentor Jamie Joseph and All Blacks assistant Joe Schmidt, should the latter follow through and apply, against each other in the quest to claim the head coaching mantle for next year.

Four years ago, when Foster won promotion from assistant to the All Blacks top job over Robertson, the appointment panel comprised Sir Graham Henry, NZ Rugby chairman Brent Impey, then incoming chief executive Mark Robinson, head of high performance Mike Anthony and former Silver Ferns coach Waimarama Taumaunu.

This time around the Herald understands NZ Rugby has a strong desire to include an iconic former All Black and that Nonu, the 103-test World Cup-winning veteran regarded as one of the greatest second five-eighths to play the game, has therefore been asked to join the panel.

Ma'a Nonu celebrates his 100th cap after the All Blacks-Tonga clash at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Eight years after retiring from the test scene the 40-year-old Nonu is still impressing for San Diego Legion in the Major League competition. Earlier in his career Nonu played under Joseph for four years — three with Wellington and one season at the Highlanders.

Nonu’s former midfield partner Conrad Smith is believed to have knocked back a request to join the panel due to his role with the International Players’ Association.

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read could have been another option but in recent weeks he strongly advocated for Crusaders coach Robertson to be appointed.

After leading a miracle transformation to guide the Black Ferns to their home World Cup triumph last year, Wayne Smith is also thought to have declined an invitation to join the appointment panel due to his close existing relationships with several succession candidates.

Don Tricker, New Zealand Rugby’s widely-regarded high performance manager from 2010-2018, is expected to be the other notable inclusion on the appointment panel.

During his time at NZ Rugby, Tricker was dubbed a secret weapon by former chief executive Steve Tew and All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen. Tricker’s role was broad scope but he frequently asked probing questions of the NZ Rugby executive team and the All Blacks, acting as something of an intermediary to challenge those in power about how elements of both environments could improve.

Don Tricker. Photo / Lynda Feringa

Tricker’s departure in 2018, following successive World Cup titles for the All Blacks, to become the San Diego Padres’ director of player health and performance in Major League Baseball, was seen as a major blow. It coincided with the All Blacks’ decline to third in the rankings, and the deterioration in the relationship between the national body and flagship team.

As well as previously coaching the New Zealand Black Sox to two world softball gold medals, Tricker also joined the High Performance Sport New Zealand board last year.

After stepping away from the rugby scene, Tricker has needed convincing to join the All Blacks coaching appointment panel.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Robinson and board representatives Bailey Mackey and Farah Palmer, the latter the longest serving board member, are expected to complete the panel. NZ Rugby head of high performance Anthony may also be included.

Given Impey’s presence on the panel four years ago, NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy could be a notable absentee.

As the All Blacks prepare for a significant post-World Cup player exodus those charged with appointing the next head coach face a monumental decision.