'I could hear it coming after me:' Are Auckland's cliffs too risky for building homes?

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Jane Phare questions why, when history repeats itself, Aucklanders are allowed to rebuild on potentially lethal sites.

Robyn MacKay could hear the cliff moving behind her as she ran down to her house to

