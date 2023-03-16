Letters: Australian submarines, Stuart Nash, bank profits, public service pay, and the City Rail Link

A Virginia-class attack submarine in Hawaii, similar to the nuclear-powered vessels ordered by Australia. Photo / Amanda R. Gray, US Navy via AP, File

Port of call

It has been announced that Australia will be acquiring nuclear-powered submarines with the assistance of the US and UK. Under current New Zealand law, these nuclear-powered (but not nuclear-armed) submarines will not be permitted to enter our ports. This will undoubtedly affect our defence relationship with Australia, of which the founding document is an agreement between our two governments that came into force on February 1, 1944. It could be argued that if we declined a submarine visit, New Zealand would be in breach of the security and defence clauses (13-16) of this agreement. It is pertinent to note that US Navy and Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarines are very safe. Since the commissioning of the USS Nautilus (1955) and HMS Dreadnought (1963) there have been thousands of port visits worldwide with no adverse incidents reported. The 1992 Report of the Special Committee on Nuclear Propulsion found “The presence in New Zealand ports of nuclear-powered vessels of the navies of the United States and United Kingdom would be safe.” Unless we are prepared to become “Nigel no-mates” with our Australian brethren, then it would be prudent to allow future RAN nuclear-powered submarines to berth at the Devonport Naval Base as and when required.

Murray Dear, Hamilton.

Regional security

What does the Aukus pact really mean to NZ? We were not snubbed but saved the embarrassment of having to admit that it was out of our league. Let’s face it, NZ cannot afford one submarine or one strike aircraft. We cannot afford to be a financial partner of their alliance but Aukus cannot be successful without our co-operation. We could negotiate an associate membership, strengthening our relationship with our traditional allies, while reducing the threats to our shoreline security. Don’t be fooled by the focus on a so-called Chinese threat, rather there is the “arch of instability”, an interconnected chain of politically unstable nation-states in the Asia-Pacific region. NZ has a very long shoreline, but nowhere as long as Australia. Australia and NZ have no adequate shoreline protection from drug smugglers, people smugglers, pirates, gunrunners, fishing industry encroachment, resource exploitation, foreign spies, terrorism, money laundering, and organised crime syndicates. Few, if any, Kiwis support nuclear weapons, but banning nuclear-propelled vessels, is surely ludicrous. The Aukus pact presents an ideal opportunity for an astute government to negotiate a relatively inexpensive solution to our border security problems. Even if we have to wait until the next general election.

Brian Main, Hamilton.

Nash resignation

Police is not the only Ministerial portfolio Stuart Nash held. He is still Minister for Economic Development, Forestry, and Oceans and Fisheries, therefore will not lose any of his income as he will still be a Ministerial portfolio holder. Resigning as Police Minister is therefore a slight loss of ego but less work for him to do with no loss of income. Very token throwing himself on his sword. Same income but less work.

Adrian Wilson, Northcote.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Ministerial traits

Does Chris Hipkins consider the characteristics he cites as necessitating his Police Minister’s sacking - unwise behaviour and errors of judgement, Cabinet manual breaching, lack of a professional approach in interaction with officials - are nevertheless acceptable for a Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Oceans, Economic Development or Cyclone Recovery?

J. Livingstone, Remuera.

Instructive advice

Talk about a “bob each way”. Act leader David Seymour was questioning the Prime Minister in Parliament about the former Minister of Police giving instructions to the police on operational matters. But, by question 12, Act MP Nicole McKee was asking the incoming Minister of Police to instruct the police to keep the Eagle helicopter in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne area.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Money-go-round

I’m confused. My default ASB KiwiSaver fund has dropped 11 per cent in the year, yet ASB profits have increased over six months by 11 per cent to $822m i.e annualised profit of $1644m. How is that? Is it possible that ASB is passing on its losses to KiwiSaver customers, yet passing on its gains to its Aussie shareholders? Asking for myself, not a friend.

Sean Kelly, Thames.

Pay disservice

It’s difficult to disagree with the idea of paying teachers more. Sadly, Defence Force workers are paid just as poorly, if not worse, but they can’t talk about it due to strict Defence Force rules. Whether Defence Force personnel are supporting post-cyclone rescues and clean-up work, saving lives elsewhere, or risking their lives in armed conflict or peacekeeping activities, we need to look after them appropriately too. We severely undervalue both groups.

Paul Jamieson, Remuera.

Money hole

The Auckland City Rail Link is a complete waste of time, money and resources. Who will use it? Most Aucklanders now drive to their local, nearby shoppinģ centre to buy goods and services with plenty of car parking available or to their local building supply company/warehouse, etc. for larger items normally situated in hubs with lawyers and accountants and health professionals and banks and picture theatres complexes and restaurants located close by. There is now no need, like there used to be in the 1960s, for Aucklanders to visit the central city. To blame the latest billion-dollar overrun on the effects of Covid 19 is absurd and shows a lack of competence. The project should be mothballed and used as a very expensive cycleway or a water reservoir. The equipment, staff, and money should be redirected to build a tunnel under the Waitematā Harbour.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Going under

I wonder whether we should be considering building more tunnels, especially through critical hotspots like the Brynderwyns and parts of Coromandel. Yes, expensive of course but, considering the extreme weather conditions we are facing, roads through tunnels are more durable, have longer-lasting surfaces and require less maintenance. I for one think such tunnels would be far more beneficial to more people than a light rail route through Dominion Rd. I would be interested to hear an expert opinion.

Yvonne Flynn, Ōrewa.

Still waters

People are still writing in saying Three Waters is best left to councils with government funds supplied. The problem with that is councils have, by law, had to put monies aside for such works. However, very few have or have spent said money on other projects. If the government dishes out millions to these councils, who is to say that we won’t have the same outcome? Those councils are at fault and should not be trusted to spend the money where it is actually needed. Someone needs to take charge.

J McCormick, Gisborne.

Short and sweet

On Nash

How unfortunate it is to be sacrificed, partly, for expressing the widely held view that the courts are pathetically weak and ineffectual in their administration of justice. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

There is very little that I like about Stuart Nash but his utterances about weak and irrational judgments are correct. Silly sentences are harming everyone, including the criminals, who don’t get a clear message, it’s time for an overhaul. Neville Cameron, Stewart Island.

The naivety and lack of “statesmanship” of most members of this Cabinet are not only deplorable, but proof they have no concept of the realities of life as it pertains to the common man in today’s world. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On CRL

I don’t know who decided that we needed this tunnel or why it had such poor cost control, but it is time for the authorities to concentrate on cost-effective projects and run the budgets like it was coming out of their own pockets. Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

It would help Auckland more to ask the Government to instead put a billion or two dollars towards the city rail link bill and forget about the light rail. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

On banks

With the banks recording huge profits perhaps now they can afford to pay staff to answer their phones. Quentin Miller, Te Atatū South.

On Hipkins

The Prime Minister’s bonfire of policies as per your editorial (NZH, Mar. 15) and his transition to everyman and woman “Chippy” proves a leopard can change its spots. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

The Premium Debate

IRD launches crackdown on 50,000 businesses

Inland Revenue trying to be nice and helpful is like the mafia asking you over for a chat and a coffee. Tim T.

If 50,000 are behind in their taxes then half may be trading while insolvent. Why is IRD allowing this risk? David H.

This is only building companies. What’s the total situation? Adam J.

Also what about the unfairness in regard to competing companies who are actually their taxes on time? Surely IRD is giving the non-payers a competitive advantage and penalising the good operators? David H.

I often get offered cash, which I always turn down. Have you tried depositing cash at a bank recently? If you can find one that is still open. The best benefits? I sleep easy and run a profitable, enjoyable business. Rolf S.

I’m not surprised at the alleged increase in cashies by tradies. If, like me, they resent paying taxes to be squandered on idiotic schemes that of course leads to much more enthusiasm to limit the amount of taxes paid and cashies are certainly the most likely area to do this. Mark W.

You don’t get to choose what the tax paid is spent on. We are in a democracy where voters choose who gets to govern. Not paying tax is cheating, plain and simple. Bet you wouldn’t say the same if a beneficiary was cheating the system, although to be fair the beneficiary will have had tax taken out prior to receiving the net income. Those of us who are employees have tax taken out by PAYE so can’t dodge tax. How come it’s okay for others to hide income? Steve M.