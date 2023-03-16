Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Australian submarines, Stuart Nash, bank profits, public service pay, and the City Rail Link

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
A Virginia-class attack submarine in Hawaii, similar to the nuclear-powered vessels ordered by Australia. Photo / Amanda R. Gray, US Navy via AP, File

A Virginia-class attack submarine in Hawaii, similar to the nuclear-powered vessels ordered by Australia. Photo / Amanda R. Gray, US Navy via AP, File

Port of call

It has been announced that Australia will be acquiring nuclear-powered submarines with the assistance of the US and UK. Under current New Zealand law, these nuclear-powered (but not nuclear-armed) submarines will not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand