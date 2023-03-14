Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

50,000 construction companies behind on tax: Inland Revenue launches crackdown

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Inland Revenue says tradies must pay their tax. Photo / Getty Images

Inland Revenue says tradies must pay their tax. Photo / Getty Images

About 50,000 construction sector businesses are behind on their tax as Inland Revenue launches a new campaign to encourage those businesses to pay.

Spokesman Richard Philip said today: “We know around 50,000 customers within the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business