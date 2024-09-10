Let the people speak

It’s interesting to see the Herald, which sports a daily editorial and numerous opinion columns, argue that some debate or discussion (namely about the various interpretations of the Treaty of Waitangi) is divisive and should be avoided (editorial, September 10). Surely debating issues openly and listening to the various viewpoints of the general public is at the base of our democracy?

Should vocal minority groups such as unelected church leaders, media bosses, etc. be able to stop such debate? Churches have a long history of preferring to keep their followers “malleable” and asserting their influence. Local body politicians have recently avoided referenda when they knew the outcome would not support their actions (e.g. Māori wards).

It would be good if the small group of vocal activists currently opposing all discussion about the Treaty could back off and let some genuine informed discussion occur. They might be surprised by the support of many New Zealanders for some of the ideas and concepts they are currently trying to force through by stealth and undemocratic means. Let the people speak!

Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights.

The meaning of equality

Populist political parties are beating the drums of freedom and equality. Both have great simplistic appeal and in a referendum I fear that “Treating all New Zealanders equally” would get majority support.

The obvious problem with freedom is that your freedom might impinge on mine. Total individual freedom is a balance between individual freedom and society’s freedom from harmful acts. A society in which individual freedoms rule is total anarchy.

The problem with equality is not as obvious. A civilised society aims for equal outcomes rather than equal treatment. We treat the very young and the very old differently, as with abled and disabled, those who can look after themselves and those who need help. The alternative is a dog-eat-dog world in which only the advantaged thrive.

Is that what we want for the future of New Zealand?

Bill Irwin, Nelson.

Protect drivers now

Once again I feel embarrassed as a New Zealander reading the story in the NZ Herald of a hard-working bus driver being assaulted.

The Government needs to act with urgency to stop this atrocious behaviour and ensure adequate penalties are in place. This could have ended much worse.

Perhaps the people who sit in the traffic management trucks playing on their phones could be redeployed as bus conductors so there are at least two employees on the bus to protect each other? After all, police are often deployed in pairs for self-protection. Fat lot of use hiring more transport officers for hubs when help is required on the bus.

AJ Dickason, East Tāmaki Heights.

Mayday surprise

Having just watched your excellent showing of the TAIC report on the Kaitaki losing power, I am surprised that given the vessel has two engines, a single cooling system failure would stop both engines (NZ Herald, Sept 10).

I have a little to do with aircraft and, in multi-engine aircraft, the failure of one engine does not usually disable the aeroplane, as witnessed by a recent event at Wellington airport. Also, all aircraft have logbooks and schedules for critical parts that must be maintained to remain airworthy. It appears that the lack of redundancy in marine propulsion is something that needs addressing with a new boat.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Medicine or food?

I collected some prescribed items from the pharmacy today - $30. Fortunately for me, the cost just means my hair will have to wait a couple more weeks for a trim. But I feel angry on behalf of those who might have to choose whether they can afford their medication - if they managed to see a doctor and get a prescription - or food. The action of the Government in reinstating the prescription charge is harsh and punishes the most vulnerable.

Anne Martin, Helensville.