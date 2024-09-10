Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Act’s David Seymour sowing discord and wasting money with Treaty Principles Bill

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"David Seymour’s attack on 'Christianity’s interference in democracy' is bizarre." Photo / Alex Burton

"David Seymour’s attack on 'Christianity’s interference in democracy' is bizarre." Photo / Alex Burton

Seymour’s goal is self-promotion

David Seymour’s attack on “Christianity’s interference in democracy” is bizarre - if not, well, undemocratic (NZ Herald, Sept 9).

In the face of reasoned and wise argument, are we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand