A lawyer who’s been working on state and church abuse cases for almost two decades says the Prime Minister’s absence during speeches delivered by survivors on Tuesday was “disrespectful”.
Prior to Chris Luxon’s formal apology in the House, an event was held at Parliament’s banquet hall, where government agency bosses acknowledged their respective failures and survivors spoke of the impacts of neglect and abuse at the hands of state and church institutions.
Sonya Cooper, principal lawyer at Cooper Legal, who was herself abused by a Catholic priest, has worked with survivors since 1995.
She told the Herald Luxon should have listened to survivors at the banquet hall.
“I thought it was incredible that he did not personally sit in with the survivors – the four survivors who did the apology at Parliament. I just I think that is disrespectful.”
Luxon attended the banquet hall event briefly but said he had to leave to prepare for his apology speech in the House. He maintained he was engaged in the process and said he would be spending more time with survivors.
During the formal response from political leaders, no concrete information was given about a revamped financial redress system for survivors. That’s despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s interim report stating as far back as 2021 that the existing system was “ineffective”.
“I want to assure you it is our intention to have a new single redress system operating next year,” Luxon said.
$32 million would be made available to prop up the current system in the interim, he said.
She believed it was about beefing up resourcing of existing ministries so they can pump out more of the “terrible redress packages” they’re already offering survivors.
“It’s going to be resourcing the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Education, and presumably the Ministry of Health, to sign up more survivors to follow on final settlements. That’s mitigating the Crown’s potential future liability.”
The Royal Commission made 138 recommendations for change and the Government has started work on 38 of them.
