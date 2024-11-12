She told the Herald Luxon should have listened to survivors at the banquet hall.

“I thought it was incredible that he did not personally sit in with the survivors – the four survivors who did the apology at Parliament. I just I think that is disrespectful.”

Luxon attended the banquet hall event briefly but said he had to leave to prepare for his apology speech in the House. He maintained he was engaged in the process and said he would be spending more time with survivors.

Luxon’s apology – interrupted by Destiny Church supporter Karl Mokaraka – lasted about 20 minutes which Cooper called “disappointing”.

“I think Chris Hipkins did a much better apology than the Prime Minister did. Hipkins actually restored some of the mana of the apology coming from the House,” she said.

During the formal response from political leaders, no concrete information was given about a revamped financial redress system for survivors. That’s despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s interim report stating as far back as 2021 that the existing system was “ineffective”.

“I want to assure you it is our intention to have a new single redress system operating next year,” Luxon said.

$32 million would be made available to prop up the current system in the interim, he said.

However, Cooper, whose firm has assisted more than 3500 survivors of state and church care, was sceptical of the intentions of the newly announced Government investment.

She believed it was about beefing up resourcing of existing ministries so they can pump out more of the “terrible redress packages” they’re already offering survivors.

“It’s going to be resourcing the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Education, and presumably the Ministry of Health, to sign up more survivors to follow on final settlements. That’s mitigating the Crown’s potential future liability.”

The Royal Commission made 138 recommendations for change and the Government has started work on 38 of them.

