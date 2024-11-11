The Speaker is told Karl Mokaraka, from Vision NZ, to leave the House after he stood and interjected. Video / Parliament TV

A former political candidate has been removed from Parliament by security after interjecting during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s official apology to the survivors of abuse in state care.

Karl Mokaraka, former candidate for Destiny Church’s Vision NZ party, yelled at Luxon to “make New Zealand great” as others in the gallery and members in the chamber told him to leave.

At least four security guards were required to initially pull him away from the gallery guard rail from where he was yelling at the Prime Minister. As they pulled him towards a door, he eventually let up any resistance and walked out.

As he was being removed by security, Mokaraka called on Te Pāti Māori to “end the division”. Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer soon stood up and told him to get out in te reo and Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee described it as an “unacceptable disruption”.