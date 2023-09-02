Labour leader Chris Hipkins meets voters at the Avondale markets. Photo / Adam Pearse

Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ visit to the Avondale markets in Auckland this morning has been largely met with positivity - but was disrupted on a few occasions, including an appearance by the former owner of the New Lynn Lone Star cafe which shut down during the pandemic.

Hipkins and several MPs squeezed their way through the market stalls, taking photos with many of those perusing the products on sale.

The man claiming to be the former owner of the Lone Star, wearing a Trump shirt, shouted at Hipkins, claiming he had ruined his business through the Covid restrictions. He had to be blocked from approaching Hipkins by security and police.

The owners of Lone Star New Lynn closed their eatery last year claiming their franchise agreement for the restaurant was terminated after they defied Covid-19 regulations.

Stephanie Cowie and Brendon Pascoe said they were being forced out of their business after they refused to discriminate against un-vaccinated customers and staff.

Under the Covid-19 Protection Framework restaurants were only permitted to open for dine-in customers during the orange and red traffic light settings if they used vaccine passes.

Otherwise they were restricted to takeaway services.

The owners were issued infringement notices and fined $24,000 over failing to comply with the vaccine mandate.

Also at today’s market walk another man took exception to Hipkins’ presence, shouting at police who he claimed had knocked his son as Hipkins’ group pushed through the crowded stalls.

One stall operator also wasn’t happy with the commotion, saying “we’re trying to make money here, stay off the [benefit]”.

But the majority of people were pleased to see Hipkins, with many requesting a photo which the Labour leader always accepted.

One woman asked about labour’s proposed GST off fruit and vegetables policy, questioning whether he was sure the tax would be removed.

She didn’t seem convinced, asking again if he was sure, to which Hipkins said yes.

Tax experts had criticised the policy as the cost-saving might not be passed on to consumers.

Despite the few flashpoints, Hipkins noted how much quieter his walk-through had been in comparison with his recent appearance at the Otara markets where he was heckled by Freedoms NZ supporters.



