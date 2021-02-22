Kiwi nun fined for breaching Covid restrictions in Ireland - to attend an exorcism

The pair of nun, including New Zealander Sister Anne Marie, are seen at the exorcism and a subsequent Mass in Herbert Park. Photo / YouTube

A New Zealand-born nun has been fined for breaching Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in Ireland to attend an exorcism.

The Irish Examiner reports Sister Anne Marie was one of a pair of nuns who broke Covid guidelines to attend an exorcism of the Dáil before Christmas.

The two sisters attended the exorcism on December 8 at a time when inter-county travel was banned.

Sister Anne Marie pictured at he time of taking a vow of silence to become a Carmelite Nun of the Holy Face of Jesus. Photo / YouTube

A video has appeared online which shows the exorcism and a subsequent Mass in Herbert Park.

The pair have been fundraising in recent months after being ordered to leave their religious retreat. The Examiner reported they had raised more than $127,000 in crowdfunding.

Mother Irene Gibson, of a group called the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, was ordered to vacate the compound at Corran South near the village of Leap in West Cork by next June.

That followed a 2019 conviction for breaching planning regulations in relation to the premises which she set up as a religious retreat in 2016.

The Irish Times earlier reported Sister Anne Marie, formerly Hannah Loeman, professed her vows of obedience, chastity and poverty in May, 2019 to become a Carmelite Nun of the Holy Face of Jesus.